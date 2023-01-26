The Atlantic Council’s Adrienne Arsht Latin America Center (AALAC) and DT Institute convened on January 25th a new Central America Task Force (CATF). Over the next 10 months, the task force will devise action-oriented, locally driven policy recommendations for anti-corruption efforts to unlock economic opportunities and investment. These recommendations will be captured in three country-specific roadmaps for El Salvador, Honduras, and Guatemala.

The non-partisan CATF comprises twenty-nine members, all of whom serve on a volunteer basis. The CATF is co-chaired by four distinguished former policymakers, independently chosen by the Atlantic Council: Maria Antonieta del Cid de Bonilla, former President of the Bank of Guatemala and former Minister of Finance of Guatemala; Johanna Hill, former Vice Minister of Economy of El Salvador and Founding Partner at Central America Trade Consulting Group; Marlon Tábora, former President of the Central Bank of Honduras and Chief of the Economic Cabinet and former Ambassador of Honduras to the United States; and Anne Patterson, former United States Ambassador to El Salvador and former Assistant Secretary of State for International Narcotics and Law Enforcement.

“The private sector, governments, civil society, and the international community need to seize on global geopolitical and geoeconomic trends to help northern Central America leapfrog to achieve inclusive, long-term economic prosperity,” said Jason Marczak, Senior Director of the Adrienne Arsht Latin America Center. “It is imperative to accelerate the confidence of businesses looking to relocate or expand in Central America, which, in turn, will bring both local and international benefits. Increased prosperity for all in the Western Hemisphere is within arm’s reach, but all must work together toward the same goal.”

Central America continues to face a lack of sustained and inclusive economic opportunities, in part due to an apprehension from the private sector to invest on the ground. Complementing the Partnership for Central America with an added local focus on the necessary public policy changes to incentivize investment, AALAC strives to address this challenge by bridging sectors and helping build consensus on concerted action to foster inclusive economic prosperity in the region. Together with the CATF, and with the generous financial support of DTI, AALAC will outline country-specific and regionally sensitive roadmaps to help accelerate the confidence of business in each of the three countries’ rule of law, democracy, and institutions.

“The role of private sector is key in Central America’s efforts to fight corruption through the strengthening of the rule of law and democracy.” said Hugh Doyle DT Institute CEO. “DT Institute is proud to be part of the Central America Task Force (CATF) with Atlantic Council. Together and with the other members of CATF, we will work to recommend locally-driven solutions and open new economic opportunities in Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador.”

The CATF will meet again on April 11, 2023 and will focus on opportunities in El Salvador; a corresponding brief will come out in early Summer 2023. For more information on CATF, contact Maria Fernanda Bozmoski, Task Force Lead and Deputy Director for Programs, at [email protected].

About the Adrienne Arsht Latin America Center

The Atlantic Council’s nonpartisan Adrienne Arsht Latin America Center (AALAC) broadens understanding of regional transformations while demonstrating why Latin America and the Caribbean matter for the world. The center focuses on pressing political, economic, and social issues that will define the region’s trajectory, proposing constructive, results-oriented solutions to inform public sector, business, and multilateral action based on a shared vision for a more prosperous, inclusive, and sustainable future. The Center’s Central America programming has focused on providing insights, analysis, and galvanizing bipartisan support for sustainable solutions to the Northern Triangle’s economic, rule of law, and security challenges. Past marquee work includes our 2017 Northern Triangle Security and Economic Opportunity Task Force, our 2020 Central America Economic Reactivation in a COVID-19 World report, and our 2021 work with the Northern Triangle Advisory Group. Other select lines of the Center’s programming include: U.S. policy in the Western Hemisphere; Colombia’s future; Venezuela’s multidimensional crisis; US-Mexico ties; China in the Americas; Brazil’s trajectory; Caribbean development; regional economic development and commerce; and energy transitions.

For more information, visit www.atlanticcouncil.org

About DT Institute

DT Institute is a funder and implementer of peace and development projects. It focuses on co-creation and co-investment, as well as measurable impact and sustainability. DT Institute works with governments and our on-the-ground partners to address pressing issues—from conflict to economic crisis—and to establish a foundation for lasting stability, peace, and prosperity. It is in the organization’s DNA to be bold: DT Institute relentlessly innovates, creates, and measures its ability to drive innovation, strengthen communities, develop the next generation of leaders, and positively impact the lives of those we serve.”

