WASHINGTON, D.C. — June 17, 2024 — The Atlantic Council’s Global Energy Center announced today the selection of its 2024 cohort of fellows for its Women Leaders in Energy and Climate Fellowship. This one-year, nonresident fellowship is designed for early- to mid-career women leaders in the energy and climate sectors who aim to deepen their policy expertise and professional development.

“The Atlantic Council’s Women Leaders in Energy and Climate Fellowship is a critical offering that develops the next generation of leaders and builds a more equitable pathway to leadership in this traditionally male-dominated field,” said Jenna Ben-Yehuda, executive vice president of the Atlantic Council. “I am delighted to welcome this year’s cohort and I look forward to their contributions throughout their fellowship year and beyond.”

Now in its sixth year, the fellowship provides networking opportunities, professional development, and skills training tailored to early- and mid-career women professionals. The program has adapted into a hybrid format, following the entirely virtual cohort in 2020, welcoming fellows from diverse global backgrounds and disciplines. Similar to the previous four cohorts of fellows, this year’s program will incorporate hybrid and in-person events with virtual engagements to accommodate global participation.

The 2024 fellowship, which begins this month, features tailored public speaking sessions for virtual and hybrid environments; opportunities for publication of independent analysis on the Atlantic Council Global Energy Center’s EnergySource blog; and virtual networking events with senior industry and government officials. Fellows will learn from high-level leaders in the energy sector and gain comprehensive insights into energy and climate policy beyond their core expertise.

Fellows are selected independently through a competitive process by Global Energy Center staff. This diverse cohort represents a community of rising leaders from various sectors, including industry, international finance, government, and climate advocacy.

