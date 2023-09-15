Platform is a one-stop shop for audiences interested in smart foreign affairs content

WASHINGTON D.C. – SEPTEMBER 15, 2023 – Today, the Atlantic Council launched ACTV, a groundbreaking video platform that leverages the Council’s extensive expertise and convening power to offer high-quality world affairs TV programming on demand and free of charge.

ACTV enables users to access a vast selection of live and on-demand offerings produced by the Atlantic Council, including exclusive interviews with newsmakers and experts, video explainers, original series, and more. The streaming platform is the first of its kind from a nonprofit, international affairs think tank.

“This innovative platform leverages the Council’s convening power, expertise, and leadership in international affairs to stream world-class programming and thinking on the most pressing issues of the day,” said Council President and CEO Frederick Kempe.

Users can access ACTV on their mobile phones, web browsers, and smart TVs. The ACTV app is now available for use on major streaming devices and services like iPhone, Android, Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire.

“It has a little bit of everything for anyone interested in foreign affairs,” said Atlantic Council Senior Producer Ashley Semler. “If you have the app on your phone, you can watch short vertical videos and explainers to catch up quickly on the biggest challenges facing the world today. If you’re at home on a smart TV, you can watch in-depth foreign affairs conversations with policymakers and world leaders live and on demand from the comfort of your couch.”

Users can sign up for a free ACTV account by visiting the following link: AtlanticCouncil.tv. To download the ACTV app, search for “Atlantic Council TV” in your mobile or other streaming device’s app store.

ACTV’s launch comes during a period of historic growth for the Atlantic Council. Since 2019, the Council has launched five of its now sixteen programs and centers, increased its online reach to tens of millions of users across its website, video, and social media audiences, and seized on crucial world events like Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the global shocks of the COVID-19 pandemic.

