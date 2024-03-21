The Atlantic Council’s Millennium Leadership Program is pleased to announce the Executive Leadership Intensive and its inaugural cohort of distinguished global leaders. The program offers participants the opportunity to connect with influential professionals from both the public and private sectors, fostering invaluable networking opportunities and equipping leaders with essential tools to impact meaningful change.

In line with our mission to address pressing global challenges, the inaugural cohort of participants will embark on an educational journey to Israel and the Palestinian territories in May 2024. This immersive study tour will provide participants with firsthand insights into the local and regional implications of the ongoing conflict in Gaza, empowering them to apply their leadership skills in real-world scenarios.

“The Executive Leadership Intensive is a unique opportunity for rising executives to experience a high-octane injection of professional development, curated networking, and the opportunity to travel to the front lines of one of the world’s most complex conflicts.” said Jonah Fisher, senior director of the Millennium Leadership Program. “We are thrilled to engage a new audience of next-generation foreign policy experts in the inaugural cohort of this program.”

From high level economists shaping global policy to healthcare and market access leaders championing equitable access, the inaugural group of participants comprises a diverse array of expertise and commitment to global impact. The 34-person class includes leaders driving innovation in tech, energy, geopolitical analysis, and climate change.

The course will include three months of programming, including eleven virtual sessions on leadership and understanding the conflict the Gaza, as well as an eight-day study tour in Israel and the Palestinian Territories, meeting with top political, economic, and civil society leaders. Upon completion of the program, participants will remain part of the broader Atlantic Council network, continuing the work of shaping the global future together alongside partners and allies.

For a full list of the 2024 participants, please visit the Executive Leadership Intensive webpage.

For further information or to arrange an interview with a participant, please contact Millennium Leadership Program Deputy Director Natalia Etten at netten@atlanticcouncil.org.