WASHINGTON, DC – January 29, 2025 – The Atlantic Council announced today that Tressa Guenov has been named director of programs and operations and senior fellow in the Council’s Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security. Guenov served as principal deputy assistant secretary of defense for international security affairs at the US Department of Defense from 2022 to 2024.

In her new role at the Atlantic Council, Guenov will spearhead the operations of the Scowcroft Center’s programs — the GeoStrategy Initiative, Forward Defense, Indo-Pacific Security Initiative, Transatlantic Security Initiative, and Adrienne Arsht National Security Resilience Initiative.

“We are fortunate to welcome Tressa as a uniquely qualified national security expert and recognized leader with diverse, high-level policymaking experience at the Pentagon, on the Hill, and in the private sector,” Atlantic Council President and CEO Frederick Kempe said. “I am confident that with the addition of Tressa’s significant experience, the Scowcroft Center is well-positioned to continue its cutting-edge work and to build on its global reach in working with allies and partners.”

At the US Department of Defense, Guenov led policy and management efforts for over 120 countries in four core offices covering Africa; Europe and NATO; the Middle East; as well as Russia, Ukraine and Eurasia. Guenov previously served as a senior adviser to Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks, as acting assistant secretary of defense and PDASD for legislative affairs, and special assistant to the under secretary of defense for policy. On Capitol Hill, she previously served as a professional staff member on the Senate Intelligence Committee, including as the designee for Senator Barbara Mikulski, and was the national security adviser to Senator Claire McCaskill. Guenov has also served in various capacities in the State Department, at Lockheed Martin, and at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

“Tressa has been on the frontlines of critical defense diplomacy efforts around the world,” said Matthew Kroenig, vice president and senior director of the Scowcroft Center. “She is a proven leader, manager, and innovative problem solver who brings critical understanding of complex global security issues to the Atlantic Council.”

“I’m honored to join the Scowcroft Center,” Guenov said. “Strategic foresight and leadership are more important than ever to government leaders, allies, and partners. The Scowcroft Center is uniquely positioned to meet that demand as a dynamic convener and innovator in national security strategy.”

Guenov began her role at the Atlantic Council in November 2024.

