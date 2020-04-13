The Atlantic Council mourns the passing and celebrates the life of Dr. Omar Al Zawawi: one of the most influential and inspiring figures in Oman.

A man of keen business, political, and foreign policy acumen, Dr. Zawawi has made an indelible mark on the sultanate. Dr. Zawawi held several key positions in Omani business and government, including chairman of Omzest and special advisor for External Liaison to Sultan Qaboos Bin Said. In such prominent capacities, Dr. Zawawi fundamentally altered Oman’s commercial and political landscape over the last 50 years.

A close friend and admirer of Lt. General (ret.) Brent Scowcroft, Atlantic Council Chairman Emeritus and two-time U.S. National Security Advisor, Dr. Zawawi was a staunch and founding supporter of the Atlantic Council’s Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security. His vision and backing helped transform a nascent program to become a leading global center on strategy and security.

We thank you, Dr. Zawawi. We celebrate your life and your friendship, always

Frederick Kempe

President and CEO

The Atlantic Council