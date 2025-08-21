WASHINGTON, DC – AUGUST 21, 2025 – The Atlantic Council’s Adrienne Arsht Latin America Center (AALAC) announced today the addition of Ambassador Kevin K. Sullivan, former US ambassador to Nicaragua and former deputy assistant secretary for South America at the US Department of State, and Dr. Antonio Ortiz-Mena, president and CEO at AOM Advisors and former head of economic affairs at the Embassy of Mexico in Washington, DC, as nonresident senior fellows.

Their appointments strengthen AALAC’s capacity to provide actionable insights on emerging opportunities for economic cooperation. Sullivan and Ortiz-Mena bring decades of combined experience in public service, academia, and international affairs, and a deep regional understanding to help shape policy strategies.

“With Ambassador Sullivan and Dr. Ortiz-Mena joining our team of nonresident senior fellows, AALAC’s ability to connect policymaking with regional expertise becomes even stronger,” said Jason Marczak, vice president and senior director of the Adrienne Arsht Latin America Center. “At a time of global and regional transition, their insights will be instrumental as we deepen our work on investment promotion, commercial ties, economic development, and strategic engagement across the Americas.”

Ambassador Kevin K. Sullivan will contribute to AALAC’s work on Argentina and regional energy priorities by deepening US-Argentina economic ties and support programming that highlights opportunities in the critical minerals sector across key South American producers.

“This is an exciting moment for US-Argentine relations, with high-level interest on both sides, and partnering more closely on the responsible development of critical minerals can play a vital role in building a better economic future in both our countries,” said Sullivan.

Dr. Antonio Ortiz-Mena will focus on trade and investment policy with a Mexico lens, especially at this critical moment for US-Mexico relations. In addition to his leadership role at AOM Advisors, he is an adjunct professor of trade and investment in the Americas at Georgetown University’s Walsh School of Foreign Service. As former minister of economic affairs at the Embassy of Mexico in Washington, DC, he oversaw bilateral trade and investment relations, participated in the design and operation of the US-Mexico High-Level Economic Dialogue and liaised with multilateral institutions including the IMF, World Bank, and IDB. As partner at DGA and senior vice president at Albright Stonebridge Group, he assisted public and private multinationals in resolving highly complex trade, investment and political risk issues.

“With the 2026 USMCA review on the horizon, the US-Mexico relationship will be pivotal to North America’s economic future. I’m honored to join the Atlantic Council’s Adrienne Arsht Latin America Center at this moment to help shape policy solutions that strengthen ties and expand opportunities. Given my experience in business, government, and academia, the Center is the ideal platform to bring a holistic perspective to US-Mexico economic relations—one that delivers actionable insights for both policymakers and business leaders,” said Ortiz-Mena.

