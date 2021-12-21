Request for proposal (RFP)

RFP Title: Miami-Dade Countywide Resilience Hub Network Strategy

RFP #: AARFRC-HUBS-2021001

Point of Contact: Richard Miller: [email protected]

Issuance Date: December 16, 2021

Introduction and Background

1.1. About the Atlantic Council

1.2. About the Adrienne Arsht-Rockefeller Foundation Resilience Center

1.3. Overview of Prime Award, Subaward and Funding Sources

1.4. Objectives Agreement Information

2.1. Regulatory Compliance Requirements and Agreement Structure

2.2. Period of Performance Requirements

3.1. Scope of Work

3.2. Additional (OPTIONAL) Scope of Work – Strategic Communications/Engagement

3.3. Performance and Reporting Standards

3.4. Minimum Criteria Correspondence and Questions

4.1. Procurement Management System

4.2. Questions about the RFP Proposal Submittal

5.1. Proposal Package

5.2. Proposal Format Requirements

5.3. Proposal Formatting Compliance

5.4. Submittal Instructions Proposal Evaluation

6.1. Evaluation Criteria / Scoring

6.2. Selection Process Timeline

Appendix 1 – General RFP Terms & Conditions

1. Introduction and Background

1.1. About the Atlantic Council

The Atlantic Council (the Council) is a non-profit, nonpartisan organization that galvanizes US leadership and engagement in the world, in partnership with allies and partners, to shape solutions to global challenges. The Council is a global community of business and civil society leaders, cutting-edge experts, and policymakers united around a shared calling. We generate ideas, foster debates, and leverage innovative approaches to develop practical solutions for today’s most pressing issues, build consensus, mobilize durable coalitions, and transform ideas into action. Based in Washington, DC, we operate around the world.

1.2. About the Adrienne Arsht-Rockefeller Foundation Resilience Center

Over the last three-quarters of a century, the global population has seen remarkable advancements at all levels of society. Today there are historic lows of extreme poverty, child mortality, and illiteracy—and advancements in health, education, and technology continue to accelerate. At the same time, the world currently faces a range of challenges that threaten natural resources and economic progress, political stability, and human safety.

Our mission is to build the human capacity for resilience in the face of climate change. We focus our efforts on people, communities, cities, and institutions to help them better prepare for, navigate, and recover from shocks and stresses. Addressing these challenges —affecting all geographies—is more urgent than ever. There is a critical need to build resilience for individuals, communities, and institutions to better understand, prepare for, and withstand these interrelated threats. Together, we must act to ensure a secure and more prosperous world. While not all problems can be solved, the promise of progress rests in our willingness to address challenges head on.

The Adrienne Arsht–Rockefeller Foundation Resilience Center, one of the Atlantic Council’s fourteen (14) programs & centers, is dedicated to addressing these challenges. Leveraging the Council’s intellectual strength, global reach, and nearly sixty-years of measurable global public policy impact, we will transform ideas into action. We are committed to reaching one billion people with resilience solutions to by 2030. The need is urgent and we are all vulnerable. Together, we can build a more resilient world.

1.3. Overview of Prime Award, Subaward and Funding Sources

The State of Florida’s Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) was awarded $633.5M from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to support long-term mitigation efforts following declared disasters in 2016 and 2017. The award consisted of the following:

$75M – Critical Facility Hardening Program

$20M – General Planning Support Program

$475M – General Infrastructure Program

$63.5M – State Planning and Administration

The Atlantic Council’s Adrienne Arsht–Rockefeller Foundation Resilience Center was subsequently awarded $1.110M in funding from the Florida DEO under the ‘General Planning Support Program’ (identified above in bold) to develop a master plan to implement three resilience hubs, which include:

A public facility; Infrastructure; Site programming and operations, throughout Miami-Dade County in order to build capacity in local emergency response and recovery from hurricanes and severe storms, and; Mitigation planning activities to develop the strategy include a vulnerability assessment, creation of a resilience hub prototype, master plan development for three pilot resilience hubs, and publishing a strategy and guidebook for other communities.

The selected Bidder(s) from this Request for Proposal (RFP) will be awarded an Agreement from the Atlantic Council to conduct this master plan development, the component elements, and support community engagement throughout the process.

The figure below demonstrates how the funding flows from one party to the next:

1.4. Objectives

Atlantic Council is requesting proposals to provide several time-based deliverables that are required under this RFP. Details are defined in Sections 3.1 and 3.2 below.

The Atlantic Councils seeks to issue one Agreement to an organization that is able to provide all of the deliverables (3.1 and 3.2), either directly or through a consortium of organizations and/or individuals.

Teaming/subcontracting arrangements are acceptable, where appropriate and desirable, to enable organizations to complement each other’s unique capabilities, while offering the best combination of performance, cost, and delivery sought under this RFP. The Council will recognize the integrity and validity of a bidder’s arrangements provided that:

all parties are identified in writing and the relationships are fully disclosed within your response to this RFP;

specific responsibilities between the parties are clearly stated; and,

the submitting organization (‘prime’) assumes full responsibility for the quality/performance of teaming/subcontracting parties’ contract performance.

The Council is also open to receiving proposals from organizations who feel they are best qualified to support the deliverables in only one of the service sections (i.e., either 3.1 or 3.2). If the Council determines that issuing separate awards is the best solution (i.e., one that would cover Section 3.1 and another that would cover Section 3.2), the expectation is that both awardees will work together and with the Council in an integrated and collaborative manner.

Bidders will not be penalized for submitting proposals for only one of the two scopes of work.

2. Agreement Information

2.1. Regulatory Compliance Requirements and Agreement Structure

Upon selection of the winning bidder(s) and based on the final scoping of the Agreement(s) resulting from this RFP, Atlantic Council may determine that one or more Agreements qualify as a subaward under 2 CFR Part 200 of the Uniform Guidance.

If an Agreement is determined to be a subaward, Atlantic Council will notify the winning bidder as such in the award Agreement. Further, the winning bidder will be required to comply with all applicable regulatory requirements under 2 CFR Part 200.

Furthermore, if an Agreement is determined to be a subaward, it will take the form as a cost-reimbursement award.

2.2. Period of Performance

It is anticipated that the Agreement(s) resulting from this RFP will have an initial term length of sixteen (16) months, estimated to begin in March 2022.

3. Requirements

3.1. Scope of Work

A. Develop a Community Vulnerability Assessment: Perform a community vulnerability assessment to identify historic, existing, and potential natural and man-made disasters, social system, and physical-built environmental threats and vulnerabilities, including physically vulnerable facilities and socially and economically vulnerable populations. Evaluate vulnerabilities within the context of existing and planned infrastructure.

• Key activities include:

Identify, catalogue, and map countywide threats, vulnerabilities, and needs. Compile the findings and map in GIS format the existing and potential threats and vulnerabilities alongside critical and supporting infrastructure, vital services, community demographics, and potential mitigating factors (e.g., elevation) to provide better insight into the county’s most vulnerable areas.

Analyze mapping overlays to develop a conceptual framework for the countywide resilience hubs and network’s purpose, requirements, structure, and functioning.

• Deliverables:

Community vulnerability and resilience needs assessment GIS data and maps Conceptual framework for hubs and network

• Anticipated Deliverable Due Date

September 2022

B. Define a Miami-Dade County Resilience Hub Prototype: Identify and define all potentially relevant functions that a resilience hub could offer in Miami-Dade County, including, but not limited to, public facilities, emergency response operations, infrastructure support, and social programming.

• Key activities include:

Develop a resilience hub prototype menu to address the County’s threats, vulnerabilities, and existing shortfalls. The menu will identify the resilience hub’s potential functions, facilities, infrastructure, connections, support, services and programming. Identify criteria to guide selection of menu items and customize individual resilience hubs based on site conditions and neighborhood requirements. Develop a resilience hub governance, operating and programming framework to manage hubs independently and within the proposed interconnected network. Ensure frequent and iterative feedback with the Council while engaged in these activities and development of the deliverables.

• Deliverables:

Resilience hub prototype menu Criteria and selection process of menu items Resilience hub governance, operating and programming framework

• Anticipated Deliverable Due Date

November 2022

C. Diagram a Miami-Dade County Interconnected Resilience Hub Network: Develop a framework to operate hubs within a proposed countywide network.

• Key activities include:

Develop a framework to operationally implement a countywide network that interconnects resilience hubs with existing emergency management, parks, community centers, public housing, health care and medial, social, and infrastructure systems, operations, and programs. Develop criteria to guide the selection process for locating resilience hubs to optimize the value of the network. Ensure frequent and iterative feedback with the Council while engaged in these activities and development of the deliverables.

• Deliverables:

Framework for countywide network implementation Criteria for the selection of resilience hub locations Diagram proposed network solution (ideally linked to other GIS products)

• Anticipated Deliverable Due Date

March 2023

D. Develop Master Plan for Three (3) Resilience Hub Sites: Identify three pilot site locations for resilience hubs and develop a master plan for specifications.

• Key activities include:

Develop conceptual site layout for three pilot resilience hub locations. Site layouts will include recommendations to mitigate existing buildings and infrastructure against natural hazards as appropriate. Concepts will include recommended operational framework with programming, resources, and staffing needs to operate each hub. Outline what capabilities, facilities and infrastructure are required to integrate individual hubs into the interconnected network.

• Deliverables:

Conceptual site layout for three (3) pilot resilience hub locations Integration requirements for resilience hubs

• Anticipated Deliverable Due Date

May 2023

E. Integrate Resilience Pods into Hub and Network Operations

• Key activities include:

Design Resilience Pod options as mobile units to expand capabilities and/or capacity of the hub sites and network Pod options should consider ability to provide electricity, communications, cooling systems, storage, mobile toilets, first aid, training, and basic command and control capabilities when needed for resilience hub response and recovery operations. Develop plan to deploy Resilience Pods to augment network requirements during response and recovery operations. Ensure frequent and iterative feedback with the Council while engaged in these activities and development of the deliverables.

• Deliverables:

Requirements and Designs for Resilience Pods Deployment Plan for Resilience Pods

• Anticipated Deliverable Due Date

May 2023

F. Publish Strategy and Guidebook: Produce documentation of the final resilience hub network strategy with the three pilot site prototypes, pod integration and a guidebook for other communities to follow.

• Key activities include:

Publish the final Miami-Dade County’s Resilience Hub Network strategy that describes the planning activity approach and documents community engagement. The strategy will provide critical findings and recommendations for resilience hub implementation. Publish a guidebook to make the strategy scalable and transferable to other counties and municipalities across the State of Florida. Outline a step-by-step process with goals, lessons learned, best practices, templates, and checklists. Suggest a project approach with recommended team members and partners, funding needs, critical information requirements and important decisions to be made to facilitate how other jurisdictions can replicate a similar assessment and strategy.

• Deliverables:

Publication of the final Miami-Dade County’s Resilience Hub Network strategy Publication of a Guidebook that can be used by other counties and municipalities across the State of Florida

• Anticipated Deliverable Due Date

June 2023

3.2. Additional (OPTIONAL) Scope of Work – Strategic Communications/Engagement

As the Council evaluates proposals, the focus will be on the bidder’s abilities to meet the requirements listed in Section 3.1 above. However, we are also seeking Strategic Communications & Engagement Services for robust community involvement with the project.

Bidders may choose to include a separate, clearly defined, section of the proposal to provide Strategic Communications & Engagement Services as part of the award (either directly or through partnerships).

The ability to provide these services will be evaluated separately. Proposals NOT including the additional Strategic Communications & Engagement Services, will not be negatively impacted.

A. Community Engagement: Engage and communicate with the community throughout the project.

• Key activities include:

Develop a project communications and stakeholder engagement plan that identifies stakeholders, messaging content, delivery channels, and schedule. Develop and implement content for the project’s website and social media campaign to inform the community and key stakeholders of the project’s goals and status. Conduct an estimated fifteen (15) community meetings and/or stakeholder meetings to support the project, obtain feedback for the community vulnerability assessment, resilience hub prototype, and pilot site master plans. Meeting documentation will include meeting minutes, sign-in sheets, presentation materials, proof of advertisement, and summary of community feedback. Support the community needs analysis to specifically help identify the most effective community-based organizations to engage with to inform and guide the entire project’s process. These organizations may vary across the various county sites chosen for engagements based on the vulnerability assessments and diverse community needs. Coordinate and collaborate closely with the organization chosen to lead the Scope of Work activities listed under Section 3.1 above (only applicable if a separate organization is chosen to lead Section 3.1). Ensure frequent engagement with Council project staff and communications team to maintain messaging alignment, brand standards on products and related concerns.

• Deliverables:

Project communications and stakeholder engagement plan Project content for website Social media campaign Fifteen (15) community meetings and/or stakeholder meetings (including meeting documentation) Needs Assessment identifying the most effective community-based organizations to engage with

• Anticipated Deliverable Due Date

Various – Ongoing throughout project

3.3. Performance and Reporting Standards

At a minimum, during the period of performance, the awarded Bidder will:

Provide monthly progress reports

Provide monthly financial reports

Support bi-weekly project team progress meetings with Council representatives and designated stakeholders

Provide full documentation at the conclusion of each Deliverable

The details of specific performance and reporting requirements will be further defined in the resulting Agreement(s) from this RFP.

3.4. Minimum Criteria

Scope of Work Section 3.1 – In order to be considered for the services outlined in Section 3.1 above, Bidders must meet the following minimum criteria:

Not restricted from doing business in the State of Florida

Have experience in: resilience project development municipal planning emergency management GIS mapping capabilities



Scope of Work Section 3.2 – In order to be considered for the services outlined in Section 3.2 above, Bidders must meet the following minimum criteria:

Not restricted from doing business in the State of Florida

Experience in community engagement and communication strategies

Have experience working in Miami-Dade County

4. Correspondence and Questions

4.1. Procurement Management System

We will be using a procurement management system (called VendorRisk) to facilitate this RFP. You are required to use the VendorRisk system to complete the following activities:

Submit your ‘Notice of Intent to Participate’ – by 5pm EST on January 3, 2022

Submit any questions you may have regarding this RFP – by 5pm EST on January 7, 2022

Submit your final Proposal – by 5pm EST on January 21, 2022

4.2. Questions about the RFP

If you have questions about the content of the RFP (i.e., clarification of requirements, timelines, format of proposals, etc.), you must submit such questions through the VendorRisk system.

Questions must be consolidated into a single document.

Upload the document to the VendorRisk portal (vs submitting questions one at a time during the Q&A period).

Responses to all questions will be distributed to every bidder and uploaded to the VendorRisk Guest Portal no later than 5pm on January 14, 2022.

5. Proposal Submittal

5.1. Proposal Package

In order to be considered, your proposal package must include the following documents:

Proposal response in PDF format (see formatting requirements in Section 5.2) Completed copy of Capabilities Questionnaire in Excel format (note – an Excel template will be provided with this RFP)

a. Tab 1 – Capabilities associated with Section 3.1 of this RFP

b. Tab 2 – Capabilities associated with Section 3.2 of this RFP The following additional documents:

a. Form W9

b. Evidence of Bidder’s legal company registration/incorporation

c. SMWBE certification for your organization (if applicable)

d. SMWBE certification for any subcontractor(s)/partner(s) you will be working with (if applicable)

e. Certificate of Insurance; minimum insurance coverage should include:

i. General Liability: $2,000,000 Aggregate / $1,000,000 Each Occurrence

ii. Professional Liability: $1,000,000 Aggregate / $1,000,000 Each Claim (including errors and omissions)

iii. Workers Comp: Part One: Statutory Requirements / Part Two: $500,000 Each Accident

iv. Automobile: $1,000,000 Each Occurrence – Bodily Injury and Property Damage Combined

v. Certificates of Insurance naming the Atlantic Council of the United States as additional insured must be included in the proposal.

5.2. Proposal Format Requirements

In order to be considered, bidders MUST submit proposals that follow the format/structure requirements listed below:

File Format – Your proposal must be submitted as a PDF file type. The PDF must also include tabs/sections corresponding to the sections in the table below to allow the Council to easily navigate/interact with each section of your proposal.

– Your proposal must be submitted as a PDF file type. The PDF must also include tabs/sections corresponding to the sections in the table below to allow the Council to easily navigate/interact with each section of your proposal. Proposal Structure – Your proposal must include the following sections, in the following order:

Proposal Section Required Information to Include Page Limits a) Cover Letter i. N/A 1 page b) Table of Contents i. See rows ‘c’ through ‘k’ of this table 1 page c) Executive Summary i. High-level synopsis of the response to this RFP 2 or less d) Company Overview i. Brief description of your organization, capabilities and capacity

ii. Clear identification of any partnering organization(s) (i.e., teaming/subcontracting arrangements), if applicable, including:

• Name of the partnering organization(s)

• The partnering organization’s relationship to your organization

• Specific responsibilities of the partnering organization(s)

iii. Organizational information, including:

• Official registered name

• DUNS Number

• Corporate address

• Web-site information

iv. Full name, email address and phone number for the following Point of Contacts (POCs):

• The person responsible for answering questions about your proposal

• The designated contracting agent(s) authorized to legally bind your organization for any proposal against this RFP 3 or less e) Proposed approach to Scope of Services Section 3.1 i. If bidding for this portion, a detailed description of how to accomplish the tasks and activities outlined in the Scope of Work Section 3.1 (including a description of how each deliverable will be prepared) 15 or less f) Proposed approach to Scope of Services Section 3.2 i. If bidding for this portion, a detailed description of how to accomplish the tasks and activities outlined in the Scope of Work Section 3.2 (including a description of how each deliverable will be prepared) 5 or less g) Project Management Approach i. Description of how you propose managing the project, including details about:

• Timing

• Phasing

• Methodology 5 or less h) Project Team Staffing i. Biographies and relevant experience of key staff and management assigned to the project team. For each team member assigned to this project, include:

• Qualifications & Certifications

• Relevant experience

• Availability (i.e., anticipated time dedicated to this project)

ii. Organizational chart of the project team showing authorities and relationships

iii. If applicable, a clear identification of staffing used from any teaming/subcontracting arrangements (i.e., any personnel that are not in-house) 15 or less i) Detailed and Itemized Costs i. Overall cost of the project, as well as detailed cost for each set of activities described in the Scope of Services sections. For example:

• Total project cost = “X”

• Cost to develop a Community Vulnerability Assessment = “Y”

• Cost to define Resilience Hub Prototypes = “Z”

• Etc…

ii. Budget Narrative: description of cost estimation methodology and any other direct costs 3 or less j) Qualifications / References / Samples i. Minimum of three (3) recent projects/jobs of similar nature. For each, provide:

• Client name

• POC name

• POC email and phone number

• Brief project summary

• Project duration and cost

ii. If samples are provided, may use an additional 10 pages in this section to provide 5 or less k) Certifications / Attestations i. Bidder’s certification that their organization is not listed on any of the following exclusions lists:

• System for Awards Management (SAM) – Access the list here

• Florida Convicted Vendor List – Access the list here

• Florida Discriminatory Vendor List – Access the list here

ii. Bidder’s certification that they are able to comply with all applicable regulatory requirements under 2 CFR Part 200

iii. Bidder’s certification that they are able to use the E-Verify employment eligibility website 3 or less l) Additional Documents i. See Section 5.1.3 of this RFP for list of required additional documents n/a

5.3. Proposal Formatting Compliance

If the submitted proposal package deviates from the requirements defined above (in Sections 5.1 and 5.2), such proposal package may, in the Council’s sole discretion, be rejected.

In the instance where a bidder believes a specific requirement(s) within a section of the proposal may not apply, or is unable to comply, the following must occur:

• The Proposal Section must still be included in the bidder’s response to this RFP

• A statement must be inserted in the section stating the reason(s) for non-applicability or inability for compliance.

Cross Referencing: To the greatest extent possible, each section shall be written on a stand-alone basis so that its contents may be evaluated with a minimum of cross-referencing to other sections of the proposal’s package. Information required for evaluation of proposals, that is not found in its designated section, will be assumed to have been omitted from the proposal.

5.4. Submittal Instructions

a) Submit Notice of Intent to Participate: Each prospective bidder must identify their intent to submit (or not to submit) a proposal in response to this RFP by 5pm EST on January 3, 2022. Intent to participate must be submitted through the secure online Guest Portal for this RFP.

b) Submit Questions: An open period for submitting questions will begin on the issuance date of the RFP. All questions MUST be submitted through the secure online Guest Portal for this RFP no later than 5pm EST on January 7, 2022. Questions will be compiled, and answers will be distributed to all bidders by 5pm EST on January 14, 2022.

c) Submit Proposal Response: In order to be considered, proposals must be received no later than 5pm EST January 21, 2022.

Proposals must be submitted through the secure online Guest Portal for this RFP.

All items listed in Section 5.1 of this RFP (Proposal Package) must be submitted.

Bidders are solely responsible to ensure the timely receipt of their proposals. Proposals received after the date and time required will, generally, not be considered.

This RFP constitutes an invitation to prospective Bidders to submit proposals for the services described herein and is not considered an offer of Agreement. All bidders must submit a response that complies with the minimum requirements contained herein.

Proposals cannot be withdrawn after the submission deadline without written permission of the Council.

Bids received prior to the submission deadline shall be valid for a minimum period of 90 days following submission.

6. Proposal Evaluation

6.1. Evaluation Criteria / Scoring

The Atlantic Council will evaluate all submissions based on the following criteria:

Evaluation Criteria Max Score (pts) Capabilities and Requirements. The bidder is capable/qualified to provide the services identified in Section 3 of this proposal, has a well-defined approach to project management and complies with all administrative and regulatory items listed within this RFP. 40 Price. The bidder’s overall cost-value reasonableness. 20 Personnel. The bidder has appropriate personnel sufficient in quantity & quality. 20 Past Performance. The bidder has demonstrated relevant experience and examples of past performance. 15 Proposal Format. The submitted proposal complies with Sections 5.1, 5.2 and 5.3

of this RFP. 5 Total 100

Additionally, if the bidder is a small, minority, or women-owned business enterprise (SMWBE), or the bidder utilizes SMWBEs for a portion of the scope of services, an additional 10 bonus points will be added to the final evaluation score.

6.2. Selection Process

The Council will utilize a Review Committee to evaluate proposals submitted in response to this RFP. In the course of reviewing proposals, the Council reserves the right to schedule phone calls, hold meetings, briefings, or trade email correspondence with bidders to clarify information within a proposal.

Once a potential finalist has been identified, the Council will perform a Risk Assessment of the finalist and will require the finalist to complete a Due Diligence Questionnaire. This will occur prior to making a formal award.

The Council reserves the right to award the project to the offeror who provides the most advantageous services to the Council, and not necessarily the lowest cost.

7. Timeline

Listed below are the timeline of activities to be completed as part of this RRP process:

Activity Complete By 1. The Council issues the RFP Dec 16, 2021 2. Bidders submit Notice of Intent to participate in RFP Jan 3, 2022 3. Bidders submit RFP Questions Jan 7, 2022 4. The Council distributes responses to RFP Questions Jan 14, 2022 5. Bidders submit Proposal Responses to The Council Jan 21, 2022 6. The Council performs proposal evaluation (and follows up with bidders to clarify information, if needed) Jan 21 – Feb 7, 2022 7. Anticipated Award Notification Date Feb 14, 2022 8. Anticipated Award Effective Date March 2022

Appendix 1 – General RFP Terms & Conditions

The general terms for this RFP are as follows:

a) Proposal Validity: Your proposal must remain valid and irrevocable for a period not less than 90 days after January 21, 2022.

b) Invitation to Bid: This RFP constitutes an invitation to prospective Bidders to submit proposals for the services described herein and is not considered an offer of contract. All bidders must submit a response that complies with the minimum requirements contained herein.

c) Cancellation: Atlantic Council has the sole discretion and reserves the right to accept or reject any proposals, cancel the bidding process, and to reject all proposals at any time prior to the award of the Agreement.

d) Award: The Council reserves the right to make award(s) to a single organization or make multiple awards to multiple organizations.

e) Notification: Bidders will be notified in writing as to whether or not they have been selected for this award.

f) Contingent Award: The Council reserves the right to award the project to the next ranked bidder if the top ranked bidder is unable to execute an Agreement, or does not begin the services within the prescribed time period.

g) Cost Liability: The Council assumes no responsibility and bears no liability for cost incurred by bidders in the preparation and submittal of proposals in response to this RFP.

h) Loss Deductible Clause: The Council shall be exempt from, and in no way liable for, any sums of money that may represent a deductible in any insurance policy. The payment of such deductible shall be the sole responsibility of the organization providing such insurance.

i) Joint Venture: If a joint venture is submitting a bid, the Agreement between the parties relating to such joint venture is required to be submitted with the joint venture’s proposal. Authorized signatures from each party compromising the joint venture must sign the bid proposal.

j) Ownership of Material: All data, technical information, materials gathered, oriented, developed, prepared, used, or obtained in the received proposals remain the property of the Council. All data, technical information, materials gathered, oriented, developed, prepared, used, or obtained in the performance of the Agreement, including but not limited to, all reports, surveys, plans, written procedures which are completed for or are a result of services required under such Agreement shall remain the property of the State of Florida and shall be delivered to the Council upon a 30-day notice.

All records created and stored digitally shall be provided in a format compatible with the information technology systems of the Council. Failure to comply with this provision will be considered a violation of this Agreement and may result in termination for cause. In addition, such conduct may be considered a breach of contract that is liable to litigation.

k) Data Confidentiality: All financial, statistical, personnel and/or technical data supplied by the Council or Council staff to the selected Bidder is confidential. The selected Bidder is required to use reasonable care to protect the confidentiality of such data. Any use, sale or offering of this data in any form by the selected Bidder, or any individual or entity in the selected Bidder’s charge or employ, will be considered a violation of the Agreement and may result in termination for cause. In addition, such conduct may be considered a breach of contract that is liable to litigation.

l) Marks: The selected Bidder shall not use Atlantic Council’s name, logos, images, or any data or results arising from the Agreement without first obtaining the prior written consent of the Council.

m) Suspension of Work: Atlantic Council may, for a valid reason, issue a stop order directing the selected Bidder to suspend work under the Agreement for a specific time. The Agreement services shall be paid until the effective stop date of the stop order.

n) Compliance. The selected Bidder shall comply with all local, State and Federal statutes, regulations, directives, and orders as applicable to the services provided and deliverables produced for the Atlantic Council. The selected Bidder(s) must comply with all applicable terms and conditions that may flow down from the Atlantic Council’s Agreement with the State of Florida.

o) Non-discrimination. The Council does not discriminate in the choice of service providers and the award of bids, contracts, or subrecipient awards based on race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, or national origin. The selected Bidder shall not discriminate against any person in accordance with Federal, state or local laws.

p) SMWBE. Qualified small, minority and women-owned business enterprises are encouraged to submit proposals or join teaming arrangements.

