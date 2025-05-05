

WASHINGTON, DC – May 5, 2025 – The N7 Initiative, a partnership between the Atlantic Council and the Jeffrey M. Talpins Foundation, announced today the appointment of Allison Minor as the inaugural director of its N7 Research Institute.

Minor brings a distinguished background in national security policy, economic development, and regional affairs, having served in senior positions in the US government, such as deputy US special envoy for Yemen, director for Arabian Peninsula Affairs in the White House National Security Council, and managing director at the US International Development Finance Corporation.

“I am honored to join the N7 Research Institute at such a pivotal time for the region,” said Minor. “I look forward to helping drive innovative research and actionable strategies to deepen ties between US allies in the Middle East and beyond.”

The N7 Research Institute, launched earlier this year, is a groundbreaking policy center dedicated to leveraging action-oriented research to foster a Middle East grounded in shared prosperity and tolerance by strengthening meaningful cooperation between US allies. The institute works with governments, research centers, and international organizations to translate ideas into real-world initiatives that strengthen diplomatic and economic ties and provide collaborative solutions to shared challenges.

“Today marks a transformative moment for the N7 Initiative,” said Oren Eisner, president of the N7 Foundation and the Jeffrey M. Talpins Foundation. “We are thrilled to welcome Allison to lead the N7 Research Institute. Allison is a proven leader with tremendous experience and deep expertise. I look forward to working closely with her to advance regional cooperation and opportunity.”

“The N7 Research Institute is uniquely positioned to influence the future of regional integration through rigorous research and dynamic policy engagement,” said Will Wechsler, senior director of the N7 Initiative. “Under Allison’s leadership, we will build the premier hub for solutions on regional integration that deliver tangible benefits to populations in the Middle East and beyond.”

For media inquiries, please contact emilliken@atlanticcouncil.org.

About the N7 Initiative

The N7 Initiative, a partnership between the Atlantic Council and Jeffrey M. Talpins Foundation, is a nonpartisan policy development and convening platform dedicated to advancing US interests by strengthening cooperation between the United States, Israel, and Arab and Muslim countries. We work to strengthen ties among US allies, while also continuously engaging with and adding new countries and partners to our N7 network. We convene senior officials, policy makers and private sector leaders to develop policies that demonstrate the value of regional integration.

About the Atlantic Council

The Atlantic Council promotes constructive leadership and engagement in international affairs based on the Atlantic community’s central role in meeting global challenges. The Council provides an essential forum for navigating the dramatic economic and political changes defining the twenty-first century by informing and galvanizing its uniquely influential network of global leaders. The Atlantic Council—through the papers it publishes, the ideas it generates, the future leaders it develops, and the communities it builds—shapes policy choices and strategies to create a more free, secure, and prosperous world.