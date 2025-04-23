NEW DELHI, INDIA – April 23, 2025 – The N7 Initiative hosted a high-level dialogue on the future of the I2U2 Group and the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) on April 23 in New Delhi.

The event brought together senior government officials and leading experts from India, Israel, the United Arab Emirates, and the United States.

“Both I2U2 and IMEC are designed to deliver real benefits to people across regions during this critical time when dialogue is more important than ever,” said Oren Eisner, president of the N7 Foundation and the Jeffrey M. Talpins Foundation. “We are excited to continue to advance the N7 Initiative’s work.”

Participants assessed ongoing I2U2 projects and identified new opportunities for cooperation in strategic sectors such as renewable energy, critical minerals, artificial intelligence, and infrastructure development. They also discussed how the I2U2 Group can support and facilitate larger strategic regional connectivity projects, including IMEC.

The N7 Initiative brings together policymakers, experts, and leaders across sectors to catalyze practical cooperation and policy innovation among regional and global partners. This gathering in New Delhi, held immediately following the India-US Forum, was a continuation of that mission to create spaces for impactful regional dialogue.

William F. Wechsler, senior director of the N7 Initiative and the Atlantic Council’s Middle East Programs, added: “This high-level convening in New Delhi showcased the potential of the I2U2 Group and its role in advancing meaningful regional cooperation. The N7 Initiative is proud to have helped facilitate these conversations at such a pivotal moment. We are deeply grateful for the Ananta Centre’s partnership and support.”

For media inquiries, please contact emilliken@atlanticcouncil.org.

About the N7 Initiative

The N7 Initiative, a partnership between the Atlantic Council and Jeffrey M. Talpins Foundation, is a nonpartisan policy development and convening platform dedicated to tangibly improving cooperation between key US partners around the world. Since its founding, the N7 Initiative has engaged more than 25 countries and hundreds of world leaders, advancing numerous partnerships and policy initiatives.

About the Atlantic Council

The Atlantic Council promotes constructive leadership and engagement in international affairs based on the Atlantic community’s central role in meeting global challenges. The Council provides an essential forum for navigating the dramatic economic and political changes defining the twenty-first century by informing and galvanizing its uniquely influential network of global leaders. The Atlantic Council—through the papers it publishes, the ideas it generates, the future leaders it develops, and the communities it builds—shapes policy choices and strategies to create a more free, secure, and prosperous world.

About Ananta Centre

Ananta Centre is a non-partisan organization, that focuses on value-based leadership development and open dialogue on important issues facing Indian society, to help foster its transformation. The organization has no political affiliation and serves to provide a platform and forum that engages civil society, business, governments and other stakeholders on issues of importance to India’s development and national security through ethical leadership and constructive dialogues.