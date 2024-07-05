WASHINGTON, D.C. – JULY 5, 2024 – The American Pops Orchestra (APO), in partnership with the Atlantic Council, proudly announces an historic concert commemorating NATO’s 75th Anniversary. This landmark event will feature student musicians, composers, and singers representing each of the 32 NATO member countries, joining forces with members of the American Pops Orchestra for an unforgettable performance.

The concert will be held at the Library of Congress on July 11, as a concluding event to the NATO Summit and NATO Public Forum in Washington, D.C. This evening of music highlights the unity of the alliance and the ability of music to create common ground, forge new bonds, foster empathy and advance the cause of peace. The repertoire will include compositions originating from NATO member countries, alongside pieces that resonate with themes of hope and solidarity.

“We are thrilled to present this once-in-a-lifetime concert celebrating NATO’s milestone anniversary,” said Luke Frazier, Founder and Musical Director of the American Pops Orchestra. “Music has a unique ability to transcend borders and bring people together, embodying the spirit of cooperation and mutual respect that NATO represents.”

“The Atlantic Council has been committed for more than sixty years to strengthening the bonds among NATO allies, and we’ve also long recognized the unifying power of culture and music,” said Frederick Kempe, Atlantic Council President and CEO. “This remarkable concert celebrating NATO’s 75th Anniversary ‘hits all the right notes’ in the service of history’s most enduring and successful alliance.”

Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell will provide remarks and Grammy Award-winning artist and 2024 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductee Peter Frampton will receive the inaugural Cultural Ambassador’s Award. This accolade honors Frampton’s outstanding contributions to international exchange and cross-cultural understanding.

“It’s such an honor to be presented with the first-ever inaugural Cultural Ambassador’s Award,” said Frampton. “I believe strongly that the arts are the best way to bring us together. Celebrating the arts in connection with NATO’s 75th Anniversary couldn’t be more fitting.”

Frampton is one of the most celebrated artists and guitarists in rock history. In 2020, Frampton was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame. More recently, he received the 2024 Les Paul Spirit Award and will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this fall. Frampton’s autobiography, Do You Feel Like I Do?: A Memoir, debuted on The New York Times Bestsellers list, and his iconic album Frampton Comes Alive! remains one of the top-selling live records of all time, with over 17 million copies sold worldwide. Last year, he released Frampton@50, a limited-edition vinyl box set.

The concert promises to be a stirring tribute to NATO’s enduring legacy, showcasing the transformative power of music and the arts to promote cooperation and inspire positive change on a global scale.

For more information and updates on the concert program, please visit https://www.atlanticcouncil.org/event/the-75th-anniversary-nato-symphony-orchestra-concert/.

ABOUT THE AMERICAN POPS ORCHESTRA

APO was founded in 2015 with a mission to build community through the preservation, promotion and reimagination of American popular music and was designated an official Arts Envoy of the US State Department in the Fall of 2023. Through live and virtual performances, educational initiatives and collaborations, APO makes the highest quality art accessible to the broadest audiences. Founder and Music Director Luke Frazier created The American Pops with the intent of breaking the mold of the traditional pops orchestra.

This new, distinctly “American” orchestra brings together versatile musicians and reimagined programming focused on the Great American Songbook. Enjoy APO performances broadcast nationally on PBS including United in Song, WICKED in CONCERT, Ella Wishes You a Swinging Christmas, ONE VOICE, the Songs We Share, We Are Family – Songs of Hope and Unity, Broadway’s Brightest Lights and much more. For more information about the American Pops Orchestra, please visit www.theamericanpops.org.

PRESS INQUIRIES FOR AMERICAN POPS ORCHESTRA:

Miriam Magdieli

Miriam@theamericanpops.org

(240) 899-2998 direct

ABOUT THE ATLANTIC COUNCIL

The Atlantic Council promotes constructive leadership and engagement in international affairs based on the Atlantic Community’s central role in meeting global challenges. The Council provides an essential forum for navigating the dramatic economic and political changes defining the twenty-first century by informing and galvanizing its uniquely influential network of global leaders. The Atlantic Council—through the papers it publishes, the ideas it generates, the future leaders it develops, and the communities it builds—shapes policy choices and strategies to create a more free, secure, and prosperous world.

PRESS INQUIRIES FOR THE ATLANIC COUNCIL:

Zack Baddorf, Director of Strategic Communications

zbaddorf@atlanticcouncil.org

212-246-5530