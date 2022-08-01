WASHINGTON, DC – August 1, 2022 – Following a highly competitive application process, the Atlantic Council’s Millennium Leadership Program has selected its 2022 class of Millennium Fellows. The Millennium Fellowship is one of the most sought-after programs in the world for future leaders in international affairs, and aims to sharpen Fellows’ leadership abilities, increase their capacity for meaningful impact, and build community. Thirty-five fellows were selected for this year’s class from a candidate pool that drew applicants from over 100 countries.

“We live in a complex world with complex challenges – from the COVID-19 pandemic to rampant inflation to the destructive effects of climate change and more, there is a dire need to harness the collective brainpower and expertise of diverse next-generation leaders and equip them to usher us into the future,” said Jonah Fisher, Director of the Atlantic Council’s Millennium Leadership Program. “We’re excited about the talented group of young leaders we have selected and are looking forward to what they will achieve both during and beyond their tenure with the Millennium Fellowship.”

This year’s cohort – with participants hailing from over 20 countries across six continents – represent a wide range of perspectives from across civil society, government, and business. A full list of this year’s fellows, including their biographies, can be found here.

From the civil society sector, the 2022 fellows include a senior policy advisor in the Office of Refugee Resettlement in the US Department of Health and Human Services; the president of a Guatemalan nongovernmental organization working to strengthen institutions, promote civic leadership, and improve democracy and rule of law; and climate change activists working in the World Bank Group and the World Economic Forum. Fellows from the government sector include a member of the Parliament of the Republic of Lithuania, a strategic advisor to the deputy prime minister of Ukraine, and an Albanian politician who is a former member of Parliament and the founder of a parliamentary group called the Democrat Group.

In addition to public sector leaders, this distinguished group features several rising stars from the world of business and finance including senior leaders at Goldman Sachs, Google, and Meta. The cohort also includes the CEO of a blockchain startup, the CEO of a multinational energy and commodities trading firm, and a COO at Edelman working alongside the world’s first ever “ZEO” in the organization’s newly established Gen Z Lab.

The Millennium Fellowship is a year-long, high-impact leadership accelerator for rising leaders from around the world and across sectors and the cornerstone of the Atlantic Council’s efforts to develop the next generation of foreign policy leaders. Fellows complete a curriculum comprised of world-class leadership development resources and have access to the Atlantic Council’s geopolitical expertise and international reach. Programming is primarily virtual in nature with some in-person touchpoints, including a study tour wherein fellows travel to a complex part of the world for an up-close examination of a global challenge. Upon completion of the program, fellows join a worldwide alumni community and remain part of the broader Atlantic Council network, continuing the work of shaping the global future together alongside partners and allies.

For further information or to arrange an interview with a fellow, please contact Millennium Leadership Program Director Jonah Fisher at [email protected].