WASHINGTON, DC – February 4, 2026 – The Atlantic Council announced today that Andrew Peek has joined the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security as the inaugural director of the Adrienne Arsht National Security Resilience Initiative. In this role, Peek will lead the Initiative’s efforts to advance resilience as a core pillar of US and allied national security policy and practice.

“We are very fortunate to have Dr. Peek as the leader of this new initiative,” said Matthew Kroenig, vice president and senior director of the Atlantic Council’s Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security. “His experience at the National Security Council and the US Department of State, on Capitol Hill, in academia, and his military service bring invaluable expertise to the Initiative as it expands its work on individual, national, and international security resilience in an increasingly dangerous and uncertain geopolitical environment.”

Prior to joining the Atlantic Council, Peek served as senior director for Europe and Russia at the National Security Council. He previously held senior roles at the US Department of State, including as deputy assistant secretary for Iran and Iraq in the Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs, and served as national security advisor on Capitol Hill to former Representative Mike Waltz.

“Andrew brings the strategic vision and policy experience needed to make the Initiative a leading hub for policymakers working to strengthen resilience across government, society, and alliances,” said Adrienne Arsht, executive vice chair of the Atlantic Council.

A former nonresident senior fellow at the Atlantic Council’s Middle East Programs, Peek holds a doctorate in international relations from the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies. Peek’s upcoming book, War without Fingerprints: Plausible Deniability and the Future of Proxy Warfare, on the proxy wars of Russia, Iran, and others, as well as the Russia-Ukraine peace process, will be published by Cambria Press in early 2026.

“The need to strengthen the resilience of the United States and our allies has never been clearer,” said Peek. “I am honored to join the Adrienne Arsht National Security Resilience Initiative at a pivotal moment and look forward to helping translate resilience from concept into actionable national security policy.”

