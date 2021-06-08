Fellows will participate in yearlong policy and leadership development program for high-potential, high-performing veterans in advanced energy

WASHINGTON, DC – June 8, 2021 – The Atlantic Council Global Energy Center announced today the Veterans Advanced Energy Fellowship is now accepting applications for the 3rd cohort of fellows, now through August 16, 2021. Over the course of the next year, the veteran fellows chosen from this highly selective process will gain the skills and tools needed to serve as next-generation leaders in the rapidly evolving advanced energy industry.

The Veterans Advanced Energy Fellowship develops leaders to become peer mentors, advocates, and spokespeople for other veterans, reservists, and military spouses, and solidifies the advanced energy connection to national security and the mission-driven progress of veterans’ employment in advanced energy. Advanced energy is defined by leading-edge energy technologies including solar, wind, batteries, geothermal, microgrids, advanced nuclear, electric vehicles, end-user energy efficiency, among other innovations.

“As Advisor to the Veterans Advanced Energy Project, I’ve been deeply impressed by the breadth and depth of their Fellowship Program and commend its value to the clean energy industry, public entities, nonprofits, as well as to the veterans and military spouses destined for senior leadership,” said Sherri Goodman, Atlantic Council Board Director and former US Deputy Undersecretary of Defense for Environmental Security.

“As the energy landscape shifts in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, I can think of no better time to tap the incredible resource of America’s veterans to raise awareness of how the advanced energy industry will be a decisive factor for our future security and prosperity,” affirmed General James L. Jones, executive chairman emeritus of the Atlantic Council and former US National Security Advisor and 32nd Commandant of the US Marine Corps.

Participation in the fellowship includes monthly policy webinars with experts from the Atlantic Council network; policy proposal development for publication in the Global Energy Center’s EnergySource blog; experienced-based skills training in public speaking and op-ed writing; connection building with veterans in the advanced energy industry across local communities; and participation in the 2022 Veterans Advanced Energy Week.

Veterans Advanced Energy Week is an annual conference dedicated to veterans and military spouses working to strengthen US national security through careers in the advanced energy industry, where participants gain insights into the technology, policy, and economic trends that are driving the global energy transition.

Interested candidates can find detailed requirements about eligibility, participation, and applications at www.vetsenergyproject.org/fellowship. Please contact [email protected] for additional inquiries.

The Veterans Advanced Energy Project is designed to drive US leadership in advanced energy by recruiting, equipping, and empowering military veterans who understand the importance of the evolving energy landscape to our future security and prosperity. The Veterans Advanced Energy Project is managed by the Global Energy Center within the Atlantic Council, a nonpartisan 501(c)3 nonprofit. www.AtlanticCouncil.org

