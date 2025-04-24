Prestigious awards will honor Croatia’s prime minister, first-ever US Space Force chief of space operations, Ukrainian philanthropist and Grammy-winning music legend

WASHINGTON, DC — APRIL 24, 2025 — The Atlantic Council announced today the recipients of the 2025 Atlantic Council Distinguished Leadership Awards, often called “the Washington Oscars,” to be presented at an awards dinner on May 8 in Washington, DC.

This year’s honorees include Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković, General (Retired) John “Jay” Raymond, philanthropist Victor Pinchuk, and music legend Judy Collins. The evening will also include a salute to Ukrainian war heroes, who will be in attendance. The Atlantic Council will present its rarely given Distinguished Service Award to Stephen J. Hadley, former U.S. national security advisor, for his contributions to the organization.

The Distinguished Leadership Awards annually convenes more than five hundred high-level attendees from government, business, military, civil society, and media to celebrate honorees who represent the pillars of the transatlantic community. This year the awardees represent political, military, humanitarian, and artistic leadership.

Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković will receive the Distinguished International Leadership Award in recognition of his visionary leadership of Croatia, his steadfast commitment to European unity, and his dedication to strengthening transatlantic relations. With three consecutive terms in office, Plenković is the longest-serving prime minister in Croatia’s history, overseeing a period of significant economic revitalization and modernization. Under his leadership, Croatia has experienced record-high investment, steady employment growth, historically low unemployment, and improved living standards, wages, and pensions. During his tenure, Croatia joined both the Eurozone and the Schengen Area in 2023 and is actively pursuing membership in the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

General John W. “Jay” Raymond, who was the first Chief of Space Operations for the US Space Force during the first Trump administration, will receive the Distinguished Military Service Award in recognition of his pioneering leadership in establishing and guiding America’s newest military branch. Under Raymond’s command, the Space Force emerged as a vital component of national security, enhancing space capabilities and defense readiness while strengthening international cooperation in space operations. He will be introduced by William “Mac” Thornberry, a former chairman of the Armed Services Committee in the US House of Representatives.

Ukrainian businessman and philanthropist Victor Pinchuk, founder of EastOne, YES, and the Victor Pinchuk Foundation, will be recognized with the Distinguished Humanitarian Leadership Award for his extensive efforts in support of Ukrainian military service members, veterans, and civilians suffering from war, as well as contributions to health, education, and cultural and public diplomacy. Pinchuk will be introduced by David M. Rubenstein, co-founder and co-chairman of The Carlyle Group.

Legendary singer and Grammy-winning artist Judy Collins will perform and receive the Distinguished Artistic Leadership Award, recognizing her contributions to music, cultural advocacy, and charitable initiatives. Collins’s six-decade career has shaped American folk music and inspired generations with her commitment to activism and the arts. She will be introduced by Adrienne Arsht, executive vice chair of the Atlantic Council.

Stephen J. Hadley, former US national security advisor and executive vice chair of the Atlantic Council, will be honored with the prestigious Atlantic Council Distinguished Service Award, for his myriad contributions to the organization and through it to the United States and its allies. Prior recipients include Henry Kissinger, Bahaa Hariri, General James L. Jones, Adrienne Arsht, and Victor L.L. Chu. Condoleezza Rice, the sixty-sixth US Secretary of State, will deliver congratulatory remarks via video, and Atlantic Council Chairman John F.W. Rogers will moderate a fireside chat with Hadley on the current state of the world.

The evening will feature special musical performances by Distinguished Artistic Leadership Award winner Judy Collins, Croatian vocalist Tatiana ‘Tajči’ Cameron, singer Nia Drummond, singer-songwriter Helena Hallberg, and the American Pops Orchestra, led by Maestro Luke Frazier.

“The 2025 Atlantic Council Distinguished Leadership Awards celebrate remarkable individuals of accomplishment and character who represent the enduring strength of the transatlantic community,” said Frederick Kempe, president and CEO of the Atlantic Council. “By recognizing them, we hope to inspire others to emulate their inspiring brand of leadership.”

Past recipients of the Distinguished Leadership Awards include US Presidents George W. Bush, William J. Clinton, and George H.W. Bush; European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen; NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg; and celebrated artists such as Michelle Yeoh, Dua Lipa, Lionel Richie, Bono, Gloria Estefan, and Renée Fleming.

The Distinguished Leadership Awards ceremony is on the record and open to the press. For accreditation or additional details, please email press@atlanticcouncil.org.

