Fellows with diverse energy and climate sector experience will gain unparalleled professional development and networking opportunities

WASHINGTON, D.C. — July 11, 2023 — The Atlantic Council Global Energy Center announced today the selection of its fifth class of fellows for its Women Leaders in Energy and Climate Fellowship. The fellowship is a one-year, nonresident program for early- to mid-career women leaders in the energy and climate fields with an interest in deepening their policy expertise and professional development.

For a full list of the 2023 fellows, as well as fellows from previous cohorts, visit our webpage.

“Accelerating the careers of the best and brightest rising leaders in climate and energy policy is crucial if we are to decarbonize the energy system at scale,” said Frederick Kempe, president and CEO of the Atlantic Council. “That, in turn, is necessary for us to remain on a path towards net-zero and avoid the worst impacts of climate change. We are confident that this year’s cohort will do great things during their time at the Council and beyond, joining a growing network of phenomenal change-makers.”

The 2023 fellowship marks the fifth year in a row that early- and mid-career women professionals will have the opportunity to engage in networking opportunities, professional development, and skills training offered through the fellowship. The fellowship has adapted to a hybrid format following the entirely virtual cohort in 2020, allowing the Global Energy Center to select fellows from around the world and a broader range of disciplines and perspectives. Similar to the previous two cohorts of fellows, this year’s program will incorporate hybrid and in-person events alongside virtual engagements in order to include participants from outside the Washington, DC, area.

The 2023 fellowship began in June and features public speaking sessions tailored specifically to the virtual and hybrid environments; opportunities to publish independent analysis on the Global Energy Center EnergySource blog; and virtual networking events with senior industry and government officials. Fellows will have the opportunity to learn from senior leaders in the energy sector, strengthen their voices as women experts in a traditionally male-dominated space, and build a well-rounded understanding of energy and climate policy beyond their areas of expertise.

The fellowship program is made possible by generous support from RBC Foundation. Fellows are selected independently through a competitive process by Atlantic Council Global Energy Center staff. This fifth class of fellows represents a diverse global community, and includes rising leaders from a wide range of sectors and professional backgrounds, including industry, international financial institutions, government, and climate advocacy.

