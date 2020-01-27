WASHINGTON, DC – January 27, 2020 – The Atlantic Council announced today the selection of its second class of Fellows for the Atlantic Council-Korea Foundation Journalist Fellowship Program. The Fellowship is a unique opportunity for early and mid-career, US-based journalists working in US media to develop a deeper knowledge of the most pressing economic and security issues on the Korean peninsula and in the Indo-Pacific more broadly.

The Fellowship, which begins this month, will feature three private roundtables in Washington, DC as well as a trip to South Korea, where the delegation will meet with high-level government officials, seasoned journalists, experts and business leaders. The Fellowship examines how the United States and the Republic of Korea can work together in a changing geopolitical and economic environment by broadening the areas of cooperation between the two countries. During the Fellowship, the Fellows will contribute to the ongoing dialogue on the future of the US-ROK alliance and denuclearization of the Peninsula.

By engaging with leading experts and policy shapers in Seoul and Washington, DC, Fellows will gain a better understanding of the US-ROK relationship in an era of great power competition. Fellows will have the opportunity both to deepen and broaden their professional portfolios while building lasting ties with their professional counterparts in Korea.

The fellowship program is made possible by the generous support of the Korea Foundation; the Foundation plays no role in selecting Fellows.

The 2020 Class of Fellows:

• Adam Behsudi, Politico

• Vera Bergengruen, Time Magazine

• Erin Delmore, BBC

• Jacob Fromer, NK News

• Robbie Gramer, Foreign Policy

• Aaron Mehta, Defense News

• Mattathias Schwartz, New York Times Magazine

• Alex Ward, Vox

For questions, please contact [email protected]