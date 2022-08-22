The event will be held in partnership with the Embassy of Iceland and Green by Iceland.

WASHINGTON, DC – August 22, 2022 – The Atlantic Council today announced that the US-Iceland Clean Energy Summit will be held September 21, 2022, for an in-person and virtual audience at the House of Sweden in Washington, D.C.

The Summit will bring together transatlantic government leaders, businesses, and civil society groups to discuss opportunities for strengthening international cooperation on climate goals. The dialogue will focus on recent advancements in clean energy, including innovations in geothermal and carbon capture utilization and storage, that will accelerate the energy transition.

“Iceland has presented ambitious goals for reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and is aiming for carbon neutrality earlier than the Paris Agreement objectives. We still have a lot of work to do, both at home and internationally, and we must work together to find common solutions to the climate crisis. Innovation, research, and development will play a key role,” said Katrín Jakobsdóttir, Prime Minister of Iceland.

“In Iceland, we are privileged by having all our electrical energy and house heating originating from renewable energy sources. Our biggest challenge ahead is continuing our energy transition in transportation on land, sea, and air. There we will use our experiences and knowledge, which we are willing to share with the international community,” she added.

During this timely summit, experts will highlight transatlantic cooperation to advance energy security and the role that advanced clean energy technology will play in securing a net-zero future.

“The crisis in Europe demonstrates the need for a more secure energy system based on clean technologies. It has never been more urgent that transatlantic partners work together to deploy advanced clean energy at scale. This summit provides an excellent opportunity to chart a path forward on security and decarbonization,” said Ambassador Richard L. Morningstar, founding chairman of the Atlantic Council Global Energy Center.

Featured speakers include Minister Jakobsdóttir ; Thordis Kolbrun Reykfjord Gylfadottir, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iceland; and climate and energy leaders from BlackRock, Clean Air Task Force, Energy Futures Initiative, National Renewable Energy Lab, The World Bank, and more.

The US-Iceland Clean Energy Summit is being hosted by the Atlantic Council Global Energy Center in partnership with the Embassy of Iceland, and Green by Iceland.

To register as a virtual or in-person participant at the summit and to view the agenda and confirmed speakers, please visit here.

The Atlantic Council follows CDC guidelines in addition to extra precautions to protect its staff and guests. All visitors to the House of Sweden must provide proof of vaccination prior to entering the building.

The US-Iceland Clean Energy Summit will be on the record and open to the media.

