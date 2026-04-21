Atlantic Council Distinguished Leadership Awards to honor two top business leaders, NATO Commander and Country Music Legend

WASHINGTON, DC — APRIL 21, 2026 — Atlantic Council President and CEO Frederick Kempe announced today that the thirtieth annual Atlantic Council Distinguished Leadership Awards will honor Ana Botin, Executive Chair of Banco Santander; Mike Wirth, Chairman and CEO of Chevron; Pierre Vandier, Supreme Allied Commander Transformation; and Tanya Tucker, the American country music legend.

The honorees will be recognized at a dinner on April 23, 2026. This annual awards event, which has been referred to by media as “the Washington Oscars,” is recognized for its high-level guest list, international stature, and trailblazing honorees who have included political leaders, military brass, business executives, and renowned artists. The awards are designed to pay tribute to individuals who have contributed in their fields to the Atlantic Council’s larger mission of “shaping the global future together” with partners and allies.

The evening will also feature several special elements and performances commemorating the 65th anniversary of the Atlantic Council and the 250th birthday of the United States. “At this moment of particular global volatility, we are proud to salute four remarkable individuals who collectively – and over many decades – have made lasting contributions to a better world,” said Kempe. “This year’s event takes on additional significance, in that we will be celebrating the 65th anniversary of the Atlantic Council and saluting the United States on its 250th birthday through a special performance.”

This year’s awards ceremony will recognize:

Ana Botín for her leadership of Banco Santander, one of the world’s most globally connected financial institutions, recognizing her influence as a driving force in international banking and economic leadership.

Mike Wirth, who leads Chevron with a focus on long-term international growth, responsible corporate governance, and sustained investment in communities and future leaders.

Admiral Pierre Vandier, Supreme Allied Commander Transformation, for leading NATO’s adaptation to the changing character of war and preparing the Alliance for a more contested strategic era.

Tanya Tucker, Grammy-winning country music legend and singer-songwriter, for her enduring influence on American music and culture over the course of a trailblazing career that has shaped generations of artists and audiences alike.

Introducers for the evening will include prominent global leaders, reflecting the unique personal and professional relationships of each honoree:

Robert Thomson, chief executive, News Corp

Jon M. Huntsman Jr., vice chairman and president, strategic growth, Mastercard

General (Ret.) Christopher Cavoli, partner, Valor Equity Partners

Adrienne Arsht, executive vice chair, Atlantic Council

Musical entertainment will include special performances by the American Pops Orchestra, conducted by Maestro Luke Frazier, Broadway actress Nikki Renée Daniels, clarinetist Doreen Ketchens, and American pop and country singer Cassadee Pope.

Previous Distinguished Leadership Award recipients include US Presidents George W. Bush, William J. Clinton, and the late George H.W. Bush; European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen; former US Secretaries of State Hillary Clinton and the late Henry Kissinger; then-International Monetary Fund Managing Director and current European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde; award-winning artists such as Michelle Yeoh, Dua Lipa, Lionel Richie, Bono, the late Toby Keith, and Gloria Estefan; and global business leaders ranging from NASDAQ’s Adena Friedman and Pfizer’s Albert Bourla to Blackstone’s Stephen Schwarzman and the late Frederick Smith of FedEx. A full list of former honorees is here.

The Atlantic Council will broadcast the 2026 Atlantic Council Distinguished Leadership Awards live via YouTube and ACTV, the Atlantic Council’s streaming service available via smart TV and mobile app stores.

To request accreditation for the event, or for additional details, please email press@atlanticcouncil.org. This event is on the record.

Follow @AtlanticCouncil and use #ACAwards for live updates throughout the evening.