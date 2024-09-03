NEW YORK, SEPTEMBER 3, 2024 – The Atlantic Council announced today that its thirteenth annual Atlantic Council Global Citizen Awards will honor President of Ghana Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo; Prime Minister of the Hellenic Republic Kyriakos Mitsotakis; President of the Council of Ministers of the Italian Republic Giorgia Meloni; and Korean entertainment trailblazer and CJ Group Vice Chairwoman Miky Lee.

The honorees will be recognized at an awards dinner on September 23, 2024, on the sidelines of United Nations (UN) General Assembly week in New York City. The event celebrates unique individuals who embody the notion and values of global citizenship. It has traditionally brought together a high-level international audience of government officials, including heads of state and government; business executives; and media and civil society leaders.

“By shining a light on such remarkable individuals -– two men and two women from three continents – we hope to inspire others to emulate their contributions to a better world,” said Frederick Kempe, Atlantic Council president and CEO. “At the same time, we are highlighting our enduring mission of ‘shaping the global future together’ alongside partners and allies. That purpose has gained urgency as we navigate geopolitical risks that include wars in Europe and the Middle East and continuing tensions in Asia. Seldom has the work of our honorees and that of the Atlantic Council been so crucial.”

This year’s awards ceremony will recognize:

President Akufo-Addo of Ghana for his and his country’s distinguished leadership and long-standing commitment to the US-Ghana bilateral relationship and its shared democratic values.

Prime Minister Mitsotakis of the Hellenic Republic for his remarkable career in public service and the private sector, as well as his leadership of Greece and in transatlantic, European, and global affairs.

President of the Council of Ministers of the Italian Republic Meloni for her groundbreaking role as Italy’s first female prime minister, her strong support of the European Union and the transatlantic alliance, and her 2024 chairmanship of the Group of Seven (G7).

CJ Group Vice Chairwoman Miky Lee for her decades-long leadership in injecting vision for cultural businesses at CJ Group, her influence in globalizing Korean culture, including producing the Academy Award-winning film Parasite, and her commitment to promote artistic storytelling on the world stage.

Introducers for the evening will include President William Samoei Ruto of the Republic of Kenya; Pfizer Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Dr. Albert Bourla; SpaceX Chief Engineer and Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk; and Paramount Global Chair Shari Redstone. As is our tradition, the honorees select their introducers based on their personal and professional relationships.

Previous Global Citizen Award recipients include former Israeli President Shimon Peres; former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger; President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy; European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde; Jordanian Queen Rania al Abdullah; Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai; Academy-Award winning actors Forest Whitaker and Robert De Niro; and world-renowned musicians Lang Lang, Wynton Marsalis, and Quincy Jones.

The Atlantic Council will air an exclusive broadcast of the 2024 Atlantic Council Global Citizen Awards, including behind-the-scenes footage and sideline interviews with honorees, on Thursday, October 3. The ceremony will air on ACTV, the Atlantic Council’s streaming service available via smart TV and mobile phone app stores.

