Virtual learning experience dedicated to military veterans and spouses in advanced energy and national security

WASHINGTON, DC – July 8, 2021 – The Atlantic Council Global Energy Center today announced Veterans Advanced Energy Week will be hosted August 2-6, 2021. The interactive virtual learning and networking experience is dedicated to veterans and military spouses working to strengthen US national security through careers in the advanced energy industry. Veterans Advanced Energy Week (VAEW) is planned as a series of virtual events and in-person convenings in select cities in line with local COVID-19 guidance.

VAEW participants will gain insight into the technology, policy, and economic trends that are driving the global energy transition from senior leaders and experts across industry, academia, and government. They will also have the opportunity to develop connections with other veterans, supporters, and potential employers through networking events, career development sessions, company introductions with recruiters, a resume database, and job board postings.

“Veterans Advanced Energy Week recognizes and celebrates the important contributions that military veterans and spouses are making to the energy transition. Veterans and military spouses are self-selected for their commitment to service and interest in being part of something larger than themselves,” says Colonel Greg Douquet, US Marine Corps (Ret.). “Through the Veterans Advanced Energy Project, we expose them to the many aspects of advanced energy and connect them with the clean economy community, across the public, private, and non-profit domains. Equipped with a broader awareness of the opportunities advanced energy provides and key connections to engage, these veterans and military spouses have the tools to continue to serve beyond the armed forces.”

Now in its fifth year, VAEW has become a leading forum for experts to share perspectives on new technologies and emerging trends in energy. In 2020, the conference brought together over 250 veterans, military spouses, and their supporters for a week of expert panels, movie screenings, and networking events. Featured speakers have included military veterans now-Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, Congressman Jason Crow, Senator Tammy Duckworth, and former Secretary of Energy Rick Perry. This year’s agenda will feature US Congressman Donald McEachin and Ms. Julia Nesheiwat, Distinguished Fellow at the Atlantic Council and former Homeland Security Adviser to the President, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State at the Bureau of Energy Resources, and Army Intelligence Officer, among other key energy leaders.

ABOUT THE VETERANS ADVANCED ENERGY PROJECT

The Veterans Advanced Energy Project is designed to drive US leadership in advanced energy by recruiting, equipping, and empowering military veterans who understand the importance of the evolving energy landscape to our future security and prosperity. Learn more at www.vetsenergyproject.org. The Veterans Advanced Energy Project is managed by the Global Energy Center within the Atlantic Council, a nonpartisan 501(c)3 nonprofit, www.atlanticcouncil.org