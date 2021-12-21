One of the most anticipated annual energy convenings will bring together global leaders in Abu Dhabi and around the world with a focus on the path to meeting net zero carbon goals

WASHINGTON, DC – December 21, 2021 – The Atlantic Council today announced the sixth annual Global Energy Forum will be held January 15-16, 2022, in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

The 2022 Forum will bring together a geographically diverse roster of senior government officials, industry executives, energy ministers, and recognized thought leaders in Abu Dhabi and around the world to set the energy agenda for the year ahead. The Atlantic Council Global Energy Forum will once again be part of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, a global event accelerating the world’s sustainable development.

The 2022 Global Energy Forum will build upon the record-breaking engagement of the 2021 Forum—held virtually due to the Covid pandemic—which harnessed the Atlantic Council’s unmatched convening power by using innovative digital tools and platforms to bring together leaders and influencers from around the world—reaching over 1,000 event participants, tens of thousands of online viewers, and hundreds of members of the media. The 2022 Forum will complement the in-person experience in Abu Dhabi with virtual elements that ensure participation from leaders around the world.

The 2022 Global Energy Forum will have a particular emphasis on the path to net zero and a look-ahead at the challenges and opportunities as the UAE prepares to host COP28. The Atlantic Council’s Global Energy Center will also be releasing the second edition of The Global Energy Agenda, a comprehensive set of essays from global energy leaders and a survey of hundreds of energy experts on the state of energy geopolitics. The 2021 Global Energy Agenda can be found here.

“There has never been greater urgency for the world’s energy leaders to meet the dire challenge of climate change, and the 2022 Global Energy Forum will provide a critically important platform for policymakers to accelerate the energy transition,” said Frederick Kempe, Atlantic Council president and CEO. “We look forward to the opportunity to return to Abu Dhabi and build upon the immense success of our virtual 2021 Forum by bringing together leaders from around the world to set the 2022 energy agenda.”

The Atlantic Council Global Energy Forum will once again be held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the United Arab Emirates Armed Forces. The Forum is convened in partnership with the Ministry of Energy & Infrastructure of the United Arab Emirates, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), and Mubadala Investment Company, with Crescent Petroleum as Platinum Co-Chair and CNBC as International Media Partner.

HE Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure of the United Arab Emirates, said:

“The UAE has been on the forefront of the ongoing energy transition in the region, being the first in MENA region moving towards the net-zero initiative. In order to tackle the energy transition, the UAE has adopted a wide range of energy mix with the right balance between sustainable development and reducing climate change as part of our energy strategy 2050 to ensure net-zero emissions by 2050. Additionally, our energy mix will be enhanced by improvement of our energy efficiency system in the industrial and mining facilities, as well as ratifying laws and legislation inspiring production of clean energy. Our vision is for these initiatives to increase the contribution of clean energy in our total energy mix to 50 percent!



“As hydrogen goes hand in hand with the energy transition, the ‘UAE Hydrogen Leadership Roadmap’ was unveiled at COP26, which underscores the UAE leadership’s enduring legacy of progressive solutions to global climate challenges, transitioning towards a new model of sustainable economic growth trajectory that leverages research, development, innovation, and clean technology and firmly establishes the country as a competitive exporter of low carbon hydrogen.”

Majid Jafar, CEO of Crescent Petroleum, said:



“We are pleased to be a Platinum co-chair of the Global Energy Forum for a fifth year in 2022, as the forum’s impact and reach continues to grow and as the world seeks a roadmap for the low carbon transition. Abu Dhabi is convening some of the greatest minds to help advance smart policy and business strategy in a low-carbon world and we look forward to advancing that dialogue and to helping set the energy agenda for 2022.”

To register as a participant at the 2022 Atlantic Council Global Energy Forum and to view the agenda, please visit here.

The 2022 Atlantic Council Global Energy Forum will be on the record and open to media. Media wishing to attend in person should register here (using code MEDIAABUDHABI) to request accreditation. Media wishing to participate virtually through the event livestream should register here (using code MEDIAVIRTUAL).

The health and safety of Global Energy Forum participants is the top priority of the Atlantic Council and its partners. The Atlantic Council will have in place strict protocols to ensure the highest level of safety possible for all attendees. The Atlantic Council will continue to monitor the impact of the latest Covid variant and will provide updates on related changes to the event format as warranted.

Please contact [email protected] for any media inquiries.

###