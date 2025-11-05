WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 5, 2025 – The Atlantic Council today announced the launch of the GeoTech Commission on Artificial Intelligence, the Council’s flagship initiative to shape the global AI agenda. The Commission brings together bipartisan Congressional leaders, top industry executives, and innovators across the AI ecosystem to ensure the United States maintain its leadership in a world increasingly defined by AI.

The world is experiencing a historic surge in AI development and deployment, defined by three trends: intensifying geopolitical competition, deepening interdependence among various actors, and accelerating technological disruption. “To meet this moment, the Commission’s mission is clear,” said Fred Kempe, President and CEO of the Atlantic Council. “We need to mobilize more stakeholders, iterate faster, and deliver actionable strategies to secure US leadership in an increasingly complex and interconnected global AI ecosystem.”

The Commission will focus on overall US competitiveness across six critical areas: innovation, supply chains, energy, government adoption and oversight, talent development, and international alliances. It will convene regularly, host high-profile public forums, and serve as a trusted platform for leaders to craft practical solutions that strengthen US and allied positions in the global AI race.

“Artificial intelligence is reshaping every dimension of US competitiveness—from defense readiness and national security to economic strength. American leadership in AI requires bold, coordinated action across government, industry, and our allies,” said Ron Ash, co-chair of the GeoTech Commission. “That is why I’m honored to co-chair the GeoTech Commission on AI, collaborating with leaders from established technology powerhouses and emerging innovators working to advance actionable strategies that ensure our AI future is trusted, resilient, and at the forefront of the global AI revolution.”

The new Commission builds on the Atlantic Council’s pioneering work on the geopolitics of artificial intelligence. It is the second iteration of the GeoTech Commission; the first ran from 2021 to 2023 with a focus on US technology leadership, supply chain resilience, and global health security.

“We can realize the full benefits of AI only when we forge new alliances—across borders, industries, and sectors—that are nimble, transparent, and grounded in our shared democratic values,” said Kemba Walden, co-chair of the GeoTech Commission. “I’m grateful that the Atlantic Council’s GeoTech Commission offers a platform to foster these intimately collaborative relationships that are the cornerstone of U.S. innovation.”

Led by the Atlantic Council’s Technology Programs (ACTech), the Commission will combine cutting-edge technical research with deep geopolitical expertise. It will deliver evidence-based insights, convene key stakeholders, and drive actionable strategies to shape the future of AI governance and innovation as drivers of the American economy of the future.

Hear from the Commission’s Honorary Congressional Co-Chairs:

“The global AI revolution is already rewriting how nations compete, how economies function, and how people work. Our job with the GeoTech Commission is simple: bring scientists, innovators, and policymakers together to actively shape an AI future that serves humanity,” said Senator John Hickenlooper, Honorary Congressional Co-Chair of the GeoTech Commission.

“I am excited to be named as an Honorary Co-Chair of the GeoTech Commission on Artificial Intelligence and look forward to the group’s efforts to ensure the U.S. leads in this critical technology. American leadership in AI innovation, development, and deployment is essential to our economic and national security and ultimately ensuring we beat China in the global technological race,” said Senator Todd Young, Honorary Congressional Co-Chair of the GeoTech Commission.

“The United States is a global leader on artificial intelligence, and this Commission is designed to inform the policies required to lead into the future. If we are to set the long-term direction for AI that reflects our core American values, then we must have a seat at the international table,” said Rep. Suzan DelBene, Honorary Congressional Co-Chair of the GeoTech Commission.

“Artificial intelligence is reshaping our economy and the global balance of power. The United States must continue to lead by advancing innovation that reflects our values and strengthens our competitiveness,” said Rep. Jay Obernolte, Honorary Congressional Co-Chair of the GeoTech Commission.

Honorary Congressional Co-Chairs:

Sen. John Hickenlooper (D-CO), US Senate

Sen. Todd Young (R-IN), US Senate

Rep. Suzan DelBene (D-WA, 1), US House of Representatives

Rep. Jay Obernolte (R-CA, 23), US House of Representatives

Commission Leadership:

Commission Co-Chairs:

Ron Ash, CEO, Accenture Federal Services

Kemba Walden, President, Paladin Global Institute; Board Member, Atlantic Council

Commissioners:

Frederick Kempe, President, Atlantic Council

Sridhar Ramaswamy, CEO, Snowflake

Dave Levy, Vice President for Worldwide Public Sector, Amazon Web Services

Thomas Zacharia, Senior Vice President of Strategic Technology Partnerships and Public Policy, AMD

Ned Finkle, Vice President of External Affairs, NVIDIA

Sarah Heck, Head of External Affairs, Anthropic

Nabida Syed, Executive Director, Mozilla Foundation

Don Vieira, Partner & Chair of the Tech Policy Practice, Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP and Affiliates

Brie Sachse, Senior Vice President & Head of U.S. Government Affairs, Siemens USA

John Goodman, Board Member, Atlantic Council

Rachel Gillum, Vice President, Ethical and Humane Use of Technology, Salesforce

Tyson Lamoreaux, Senior Vice President of Cloud/AI, Arista Networks

Nathan Jokel, Senior Vice President, Corporate Strategy & Alliances, Cisco

Markham Erickson, Vice President, Government Affairs & Public Policy Centers of Excellence, Google

Amanda Craig Deckard, General Manager, Office of Responsible AI, Microsoft

Matthew Graviss, Chief Technology Officer for Public Sector, Atlassian

Chris Massey, Founder, The Brds Nst; Senior Fellow, Foundation for American Innovation

Molly Montgomery, Director of Public Policy, Meta

Executive Director

Graham Brookie, Vice President, Technology Programs, Atlantic Council

