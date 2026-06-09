Atlantic Council marks the Tenth Atlantic Council Global Energy Forum

Featuring a keynote conversation with US Energy Secretary Christopher Wright

WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 9, 2026 – The 10th Atlantic Council Global Energy Forum will take place on June 9th and 10th in Washington, DC. The Atlantic Council’s Global Energy Center marks the Forum’s anniversary with a robust agenda examining the key issues shaping the future of energy, security, and geopolitics.



The first day of the Forum begins with a keynote conversation between US Secretary of Energy Christopher Wright and CNBC’s Brian Sullivan on the United States’ vision for the future of US energy policy and how it serves as a defining force in the future of the global energy landscape.



“For the past decade, the Atlantic Council Global Energy Forum has been the premier public-private convening focused on the role of energy in national security, technological innovation and the future of the global economy,” said Frederick Kempe, president and CEO of the Atlantic Council. “The tenth anniversary of the Forum coincides with the conflict in the Middle East that highlights how energy security is reshaping the geopolitical landscape. The conversations at next week’s forum couldn’t happen at a more crucial moment.”



Through a series of panels, keynotes, and one-on-one conversations on two concurrent stages, the Forum’s multi-faceted agenda will tackle energy security, regional challenges and opportunities, and potential future innovation.



“Our focus is on delivering a forward-looking program that advances collaboration, innovation, and meaningful progress across the global energy landscape,” said Landon Derentz, vice president for energy and infrastructure, Morningstar Chair for Global Energy Security, and senior director of the Atlantic Council Global Energy Center. “By bringing together leaders from the public and private around the world, we can strengthen the partnerships necessary to expand access to secure and reliable energy critical to a more resilient and peaceful future.” Other confirmed speakers include:

Jarrod Agen, Deputy Assistant to the President and Executive Director, National Energy Dominance Council, The White House

Shaikh Nawaf S. Al-Sabah, deputy chairman and chief executive officer, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation

Mariam Almheiri, Vice Chair and Managing Director, 2PointZero

Alan Armstrong, US Senator (R-OK)

Ami Bera, US Representative (D-CA-06)

Eimear P. Bonner, Chief Financial Officer, Chevron

Bill Cassidy, US Senator (R-LA)

Chris Coons, US Senator (D-DE)

Helima Croft, Board Director, Atlantic Council; Managing Director and Global Head of Commodity Strategy, RBC Capital Markets

Mike Dunleavy, Governor of Alaska

Martin Heinrich, US Senator (D-NM)

Young Kim, US Representative (D-CA-40)

Hohyeon Lee, Vice Minister of Climate, Energy, and Environment, Republic of Korea

Nicole McGraw, US Ambassador to Croatia

Caleb Orr, Assistant Secretary, Bureau of Economic Energy, and Business Affairs, US Department of State

John Wagner, Director, Idaho National Laboratory

The Forum will feature ministers from Argentina, Barbados, Canada, Cyprus, Egypt, Hellenic Republic, Suriname, and Syria.



Due to space limitations, you must reach out to press@atlanticcouncil.org to bring camera equipment. If you are interested in covering one or both days, please reach out to press@atlanticcouncil.org. All panels will also be livestreamed and available here.