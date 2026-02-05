WARSAW, POLAND – February 5, 2026 – The Atlantic Council today announced the renewal of its strategic partnership with the Polsat Plus Group, a Polish media and telecommunications company that has helped shape the media landscape in Central and Eastern Europe since its founding in 1992 as Poland emerged from decades of Communist rule and began developing a modern, independent media sector.

Rooted in this history, Polsat Plus Group brings a proven and enduring commitment to the transatlantic relationship. At a time of heightened debate over the future of US-European ties, Polsat Plus Group will serve as an invaluable partner to the Atlantic Council in deepening collaboration, advancing sustained engagement, and strengthening ties across the Atlantic.

“Polsat’s deep roots in Central and Eastern Europe and its enduring commitment to the transatlantic relationship make this engagement especially meaningful,” said Frederick Kempe, president and CEO of the Atlantic Council. “At a pivotal moment for Europe and our alliance, we are proud to double down on Poland and work together to strengthen understanding and cooperation across the Atlantic.”

“Polsat Plus Group supports the Atlantic Council because we believe that cooperation between Poland and the United States is crucial for Poland’s security and growth. This applies to both transatlantic partnership in national security, and to economic cooperation in important areas such as media, technology and energy, in which Polsat Plus Group operates,” said Piotr Żak, president and CEO of the Polsat Plus Group. “The Atlantic Council is one of the most important organisations promoting Polish-American relations. As a Polish capital group, we are committed to supporting initiatives that will contribute to Poland’s long-term growth and strengthen its voice in transatlantic relations.”

Poland itself is playing an increasingly prominent role in Europe and beyond – from its role in NATO, its proximity to and continued support for Ukraine, its leadership in Europe’s security and defense debates, and its economic significance, underscored by its recent invitation to observe the upcoming G20 meetings in Miami.

The Atlantic Council’s Warsaw Office, based in Poland’s capital and committed to raising Central European perspectives in broader European and transatlantic debates, will serve as the direct partner in this new relationship with the Polsat Plus Group. Together, the two institutions bring a shared commitment to a strong transatlantic partnership and to advancing close US-Polish relations at a moment when the importance and direction of the transatlantic relationship are being actively debated on both sides of the Atlantic.

“As Poland’s role within NATO and the transatlantic community continues to grow, close cooperation between Polish institutions and international partners is more important than ever,” said Aaron Korewa, the director of the Atlantic Council’s Warsaw Office. “This partnership reinforces our shared commitment to strong US-Polish relations and to Poland’s central role in shaping Europe’s future.”

The Warsaw Office furthers the mission of the Atlantic Council’s Europe Center, which seeks to shape an ambitious, forward-looking transatlantic relationship in close cooperation with Polish partners, and continues an Atlantic Council presence in Warsaw since 2013.

For more information and details on how to engage with the Atlantic Council office in Warsaw, please contact press@atlanticcouncil.org .

