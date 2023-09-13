Highlight of UN General Assembly week recognizes distinguished individuals who make unique contributions towards improving the world

NEW YORK – September 13, 2023 – The Atlantic Council today announced that the twelfth Atlantic Council Global Citizen Awards will honor Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida; Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz; Ukrainian President Voldymyr Zelenskyy; and US Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen.

Victor L.L. Chu, CEO of First Eastern Investment Group and co-founder of the Global Citizen Awards, will receive a special Distinguished Service Award.

The honorees will be recognized at a ceremony on September 20 on the sidelines of United Nations (UN) General Assembly week in New York. The event celebrates unique individuals who embody the notion of global citizenship and has traditionally brought together a high-level international audience of current and former heads of state, UN ambassadors, members of the US administration, global business leaders, and world-renowned artists.

“In an ever-changing world, it’s easy to turn inward and away from acts of global citizenship that deserve our appreciation,” said Frederick Kempe, president and CEO of the Atlantic Council. “Our honorees embody the Council’s values – of working with friends and allies in forging partnerships across oceans, hemispheres, and languages to foster peace and prosperity across the globe.”

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will be honored for his commitment to secure peace across Europe and to confront Russia’s threat to global democracy. Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida will be saluted for his transformative leadership as Group of Seven president to strengthen the global south and promote worldwide cooperation.

In recognition of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s historic leadership during the Ukrainian people’s brave defense of their freedom, Atlantic Council Chairman John F.W. Rogers and Kempe presented him the Global Citizen Award in person in Kyiv in May 2023. He will be recognized again on September 20.

US Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen will be celebrated for her more than forty-year career as an economist and policy leader, building a more resilient and inclusive US and global economy.

Victor L.L. Chu—co-founder of the Global Citizen Awards, chairman and CEO of First Eastern Investment Group, and a member of the Atlantic Council’s International Advisory Board—will receive a special Distinguished Service Award for his contributions to the Atlantic Council and a better world.

Introducers and presenters of the 2023 Global Citizen Awards include WTO Director-General Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, European Union President Ursula von der Leyen, Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, World Economic Forum Founder and Chairman Professor Klaus Schwab, and Atlantic Council Chairman John F.W. Rogers.

Stay tuned for our exclusive re-broadcast of the 2023 Atlantic Council Global Citizen Awards, including behind-the-scenes footage and engaging sideline interviews with our impressive honoree roster. The broadcast premieres on Thursday, September 28, at 9:00am ET on ACTV, our new streaming service available via your smart TV and mobile phone app store.

This event is on the record and open to press. To request accreditation or for additional details, please email press@atlanticcouncil.org.

Follow @AtlanticCouncil and use #ACAwards for live updates throughout the evening.

###