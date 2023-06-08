The PACC 2030 Climate Resilient Clean Energy Summit will convene top US government officials, Caribbean governments, US and Caribbean companies, civil society leaders, and many more to tackle the impacts of climate change on the Caribbean

WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 8, 2023 – The Atlantic Council announced today the convening of the PACC 2030 Climate Resilient Clean Energy Summit, which will take place on Friday, June 9 on the sidelines of US Vice President Kamala Harris’ visit to The Bahamas and the US-Caribbean Leaders Meeting. The summit will be opened by Special Assistant to the US President and Principal Deputy National Security Advisor to the US Vice President Rebecca Lissner and include a keynote address by Prime Minister of The Bahamas and Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Chair Philip Davis alongside Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs Brian Nichols.

The summit will convene companies from the United States and Caribbean nations, local leaders, technical assistance experts, policy experts, academics, and government partners. They will outline best practices in advancing climate resilient clean energy in the Caribbean, identify funding and technical assistance gaps that could be bridged through greater partnership, and explore opportunities to further unleash the clean energy transition in the Caribbean while building greater climate resilience, which are dual objectives of PACC 2030. The US-Caribbean Partnership to Address the Climate Crisis 2030, or PACC 2030, was launched by Vice President Harris and Caribbean leaders at the June 2022 Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles.

“Energy security in the Caribbean is fundamental to Caribbean and US interests but that security is being threatened by high energy prices and the need for a sustained energy transition,’” said Jason Marczak, senior director of the Adrienne Arsht Latin America Center, which houses the organization’s Caribbean Initiative. “This is why we are convening this summit on the sidelines of Vice President Harris’ visit to The Bahamas – for US and Caribbean governments and private sector leaders to roll up their sleeves and advance concrete solutions to setting a more resilient and long-term course for the region’s energy matrix.”

Alongside top-level Caribbean leaders participating from multiple CARICOM countries, US government agencies and offices participating in the summit include: office of the Vice President; National Security Council staff; Department of State; Agency for International Development; US Department of the Treasury; US Department of Commerce; International Development Finance Corporation; Department of Energy; Trade and Development Agency; Office of the United States Trade Representative; and Export-Import Bank of the United States.

The summit will feature interactive sessions on climate resilient clean energy objectives; best practices for governments and private sector partners to work together in advancing climate resilient clean energy; bridging financial and technical gaps with greater private sector involvement; and exploring new opportunities to accelerate climate resilient clean energy.

The summit will include a public readout immediately following the event.

