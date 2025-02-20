WASHINGTON, DC – February 20, 2025 – The N7 Initiative, a partnership between the Atlantic Council and the Jeffrey M. Talpins Foundation, announces today the appointment of Ryan Arant as its director.

Arant brings extensive experience in foreign policy and national security, having held positions at the US Department of State, US Department of Defense, and the White House. He was a core member of the Trump administration team that negotiated the Abraham Accords agreements and co-led the development of the Peace to Prosperity economic plan for the Middle East. During his tenure on the National Security Council staff, Arant also played a pivotal role in shaping US strategic competition with China.

Additionally, the N7 Initiative is proud to announce the launch of the N7 Research Institute, a groundbreaking policy center dedicated to advancing regional cooperation between the United States, Israel, and Arab and Muslim nations.

By leveraging its vast network of experts and a newly – appointed cohort of senior fellows, the new institute will generate cutting-edge research, policy recommendations, and actionable strategies to foster stronger diplomatic and economic ties. The institute will also collaborate with governments and leading institutions worldwide to translate research into practical initiatives that drive regional integration.

“Today marks an exciting new chapter for the N7 Initiative,” said Oren Eisner, president of the N7 Foundation and the Jeffrey M. Talpins Foundation. “We are thrilled to have Ryan on the team. His leadership will be instrumental in shaping the next phase of our work. The N7 Research Institute and our new class of high-level senior fellows will further strengthen and propel these efforts. We look forward to deepening our partnerships with the US administration and countries in the region in the coming year.”

“The N7 Research Institute will make a substantial contribution to the future of regional integration by offering a unique space for intellectual exchange and bold policy research,” said Will Wechsler, senior director of the N7 Initiative. “Our ambition is to be the premier hub for thought leadership focused on advancing US interests by enhancing strategic cooperation between the United States, Israel, and Arab and Muslim countries.”

For media inquiries, please contact emilliken@atlanticcouncil.org.

About the N7 Initiative

The N7 Initiative is a partnership between the Atlantic Council and Jeffrey M. Talpins Foundation that works to enhance strategic cooperation and strengthen ties among the United States, Israel, and Arab and Muslim countries.

About the Atlantic Council

The Atlantic Council promotes constructive leadership and engagement in international affairs based on the Atlantic community’s central role in meeting global challenges. The Council provides an essential forum for navigating the dramatic economic and political changes defining the twenty-first century by informing and galvanizing its uniquely influential network of global leaders. The Atlantic Council—through the papers it publishes, the ideas it generates, the future leaders it develops, and the communities it builds—shapes policy choices and strategies to create a more free, secure, and prosperous world.