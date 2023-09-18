WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 18, 2023 – The Atlantic Council’s Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security announced today that Andrew Michta, former dean of the College of International and Security Studies at the George C. Marshall European Center for Security Studies and current Atlantic Council nonresident senior fellow, has been named director of the Scowcroft Strategy Initiative.

The Scowcroft Strategy Initiative, housed within the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security, uses its competencies in long-range foresight and strategy development to revitalize, adapt, and defend a rules-based international system and address the most important security challenges facing the United States and the world.

“We are fortunate to welcome this leading strategist to help us navigate this point in history,” Atlantic Council President and CEO Frederick Kempe said. “I am confident that with the addition of Andrew’s significant expertise and experience, the Scowcroft Center is well-positioned to continue its cutting-edge work on strategy and foresight, better preparing the United States and allies and partners to shape the global future together.”

Prior to serving as dean of the College of International and Security Studies, Michta was a professor of national security affairs at the US Naval War College, an adjunct fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies’ Europe Program, and an affiliate of the Minda de Gunzburg Center for European Studies at Harvard University. He also served as the founding director of the Warsaw office for the German Marshall Fund of the United States.

“The most important challenge facing the United States is that for the first time in its history it faces two nuclear-armed great powers that are increasingly working together,” said Matthew Kroenig, vice president and senior director of the Scowcroft Center. “Michta has been a leading advocate for why and how the United States can simultaneously advance its interests in both Europe and the Indo-Pacific. He is a proven manager, and I know he’ll lead our world-class strategy and foresight team to new heights.”

Michta is a prolific author with his writing regularly appears in outlets such as The Wall Street Journal and Politico.

“I’m honored to lead the Scowcroft Strategy Initiative at this critical juncture in world affairs,” Michta said. “As we come to terms with the system-transforming consequences of the largest land war in Europe since World War II, we need to craft a strategy that favors democracies in this great power contest. The Atlantic Council team will be more important than ever in shaping our foreign and national security policy debates and the future of transatlantic relations.”

For questions and interview requests, please contact press@atlanticcouncil.org.

About the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security

The Atlantic Council’s Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security works to develop sustainable, nonpartisan strategies to address the most important security challenges facing the United States and the world. The Center honors General Brent Scowcroft’s legacy of service and embodies his ethos of nonpartisan commitment to the cause of security, support for US leadership in cooperation with allies and partners, and dedication to the mentorship of the next generation of leaders.