Initiatives are working together to create a defensive alliance to combat Iranian aggression in all phases of warfare.

WASHINGTON – SEPTEMBER 18, 2024 – Days after the fourth anniversary of the Abraham Accords, Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) today joined the Atlantic Council’s N7 Initiative to discuss two newly proposed bipartisan bills that counter Iranian aggression and build upon the historic nature of the Abraham Accords.

The Learning Integrated National Knowledge (LINK) Act would connect senior commanders between our Middle East partners’ armed forces. The Artificial Intelligence Allied Collaboration for Crucial Operations Research and Development (AI ACCORD) Act would increase partner-sharing network capabilities to combat the use of cyber and artificial intelligence tools by Iran and its proxies.

Ernst introduced this legislation following her fourth trip to the Middle East since the October 7 attacks.

Watch full remarks here.

“In the face of increased Iranian aggression, it is essential we build upon the historic Abraham Accords and not let them unravel,” said Senator Ernst. “After returning from my fourth trip to the Middle East since October 7, it is evident the foundation of these historic agreements is strong, but we must equip our partners to combat the real threats they face. I am thankful for the Atlantic Council’s support of my vision for greater cooperation between our partners and allies in the Middle East.”

“It has been an honor to support Senator Joni Ernst in her bipartisan efforts to advance the Abraham Accords and secure the Middle East through the introduction of two truly innovative and bipartisan pieces of legislation — the LINK Act and AI ACCORD Act. Both pieces of legislation are crucial steps in enhancing regional security and military readiness. Four years after the signing of the historic Abraham Accords, strengthening these strategic partnerships is more important than ever,” said Oren Eisner, President of the N7 Initiative and Jeffrey M. Talpins Foundation.

“Bipartisan efforts like Senator Joni Ernst’s LINK Act and AI ACCORD Act will advance regional integration, even during these especially challenging times, by fostering deeper security and technological cooperation among N7 countries and between these nations and the United States. This expanded collaboration will also open avenues for economic growth and strategic partnerships, enhancing stability and prosperity across the region,” said Senior Director of the N7 Initiative and Atlantic Council’s Middle East programs William Wechsler.

The Abraham Accords, signed on September 15, 2020, is a landmark agreement that normalized diplomatic relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, and later led to a renewal in ties with Morocco.

Background:

As a co-founder of the bipartisan Senate Abraham Accords Caucus, Ernst introduced and passed into law the DEFEND Act and MARITIME Act to counter Iran at land and sea.

She has also led the STARS Act to improve space and satellite security coordination in the Middle East, and together, her initiatives are working to create a defensive alliance among Abraham Accords nations in all phases of warfare.

The N7 Initiative is a partnership between the Jeffrey M. Talpins Foundation and the Atlantic Council that works to enhance strategic cooperation and strengthen ties between the United States, Israel, and Arab and Muslim countries.