Inaugural Europe Gulf Forum Concludes in Greece, Advancing Long-Term Cooperation Between Europe and the Gulf

Senior leaders from Europe and the Gulf met in Greece for three days of private discussions on geopolitics, economic resilience, energy, supply chains, defence, technology and investment, setting out next steps for continued cooperation.

ATHENS, GREECE — May 18, 2026 — The inaugural Europe Gulf Forum (EGF), hosted by Theodore Kyriakou, Chairman of Antenna Group, in partnership with the Atlantic Council, concluded today in Greece after three days of private, high-level discussions among prime ministers, heads of state, senior policy makers, and investors.

Held from 15–17 May, the Forum brought together senior leaders from Europe and the Gulf at a defining moment of geopolitical fragmentation and rapid economic transformation, with a focus on strengthening long-term cooperation between the two regions across shared strategic priorities. The agenda included sessions on managing shared security challenges; navigating global economic headwinds; promoting regional stability; increasing cooperation on supply chains, energy, defence and technology; and charting a course for the future of Europe–Gulf relations.

Participants included leaders and senior representatives from major governments from both regions International Monetary Fund, the European Central Bank, Gulf Cooperation Council, and sovereign investment institutions.

Over the course of the Forum, participants engaged in substantive discussions on the evolving geopolitical and economic relationship between Europe and the Gulf and explored opportunities to deepen strategic cooperation in areas of growing mutual importance.

As a result of those discussions, participants underscored three areas for deeper Europe-Gulf partnership in the months ahead:

Strategic infrastructure and connectivity

Technology and security cooperation

Long-term investment in energy resilience



They also agreed on the need for more regular, structured engagement between senior public- and private-sector leaders from both regions.

The Europe Gulf Forum is the first dedicated public-private platform for strategic cooperation between Europe and the Gulf. Building on the discussions in Greece, the Forum will become a permanent platform and support a programme of follow-on engagement between Europe and the Gulf, including additional leadership convenings and continued private dialogue among key stakeholders, led by an official operating committee of the Europe-Gulf Forum.

Photos and video footage of the forum for media use are available for download here.

Theodore Kyriakou, Chairman of Antenna Group, said:

“The Europe Gulf Forum began as an idea I had about a year ago. My thinking was simple: Europe and the Gulf, with all its great opportunities, are facing several important challenges at the same time. The bridge between Europe and the Gulf was clearly no longer just interesting. It has become essential. If we work together more closely – in energy resilience, defence and technology, connectivity and many other areas – we will not only strengthen our own regions, but we can also help make the wider world more stable and more prosperous as well.

“The Forum is intended to be the first of many gatherings to find solutions. We are committed to building this into a meaningful and lasting platform – one where Europe and the Gulf can speak candidly, think strategically and work together in a more practical and consistent way over time.”

Frederick Kempe, President and CEO of the Atlantic Council, added:

“We are living through an era of geopolitical, technological, and economic change. Europe and the Gulf have shared interests across a number of areas. Participants agreed that the countries in these regions must do more to jointly address emerging challenges. Major crises of recent years, from Russia’s war on Ukraine to the Iran conflict and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, underscore the urgency of forging deeper strategic ties.

“For sixty-five years, the Atlantic Council has promoted constructive dialogue on the world’s defining issues, guided by its mission to shape the global future alongside partners and allies. The inaugural Europe Gulf Forum advanced those principles. The candid conversations this weekend can serve as a catalyst for action on security, energy, trade, and technology and lay the groundwork for sustained cooperation.”

Attendees at the Forum included:

H.E. Giorgia Meloni, President of the Council of Ministers of the Italian Republic

H.E. Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar

H.E. Alexander Stubb, President of the Republic of Finland

H.E. Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Prime Minister of the Hellenic Republic

H.E. Nikos Christodoulides, President of the Republic of Cyprus

H.H. Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Prime Minister of the State of Kuwait

The Rt. Hon. David Lammy MP Lord Chancellor and Secretary of State for Justice and Deputy Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

H.E. Apostolos Tzitzikostas European Commissioner for Sustainable Transport and Tourism

H.E. Kyriakos Pierrakakis, President Eurogroup

H.E. Adel Al-Jubeir, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

H.E. Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Kuwait

H.E. Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, Secretary General, Gulf Cooperation Council

H.E. Dr. Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Advisor to the President of the United Arab Emirates

H.E. Kristalina Georgieva Managing Director International Monetary Fund

H.E. Christine Lagarde President European Central Bank

H.H. Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa National Security Advisor of the Kingdom of Bahrain

H.E. Shaikh Salman bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, Minister of Finance and National Economy of the Kingdom of Bahrain

H.E. Nasser bin Saad Al Khathran General Director for Policy and Strategy Ministry of Defense of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

The Rt Hon. Sir Tony Blair, Executive Chairman, Tony Blair Institute for Global Change

The Honorable Amos Hochstein, Managing Partner, TWG Global; Former US Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Resources

H.E. Mohammed Saif Al-Sowaidi Chief Executive Officer Qatar Investment Authority

Theodore Kyriakou, Chairman Antenna Group

Frederick Kempe, President and Chief Executive Officer Atlantic Council

The Europe-Gulf Forum

At a defining moment of geopolitical fragmentation and rapid economic transformation, the Europe Gulf Forum brings together prime ministers, heads of state, senior policy makers, and investors to build a trusted platform that advances strategic cooperation and forges outcomes of real consequence for both Europe and the Gulf.

The Europe-Gulf Forum is hosted by Antenna Group, a leading international media, content, and entertainment organization, in partnership with the Atlantic Council. It is co-chaired by Theodore Kyriakou, Chairman of Antenna Group, and Frederick Kempe, President and CEO of the Atlantic Council.

The Antenna Group

Antenna Group is fully owned by K Group, which is 100% owned by the Kyriakou family, marked by four generations of global entrepreneurial leadership with controlling interests across shipping, media, content and entertainment, asset management, and real estate.

Founded in 1988, Antenna Group has established itself as a leading international media, content, and entertainment organization, owning and operating a diverse portfolio in Europe, North America, and Australia, reaching 140 million people directly and more than 500 million globally through its strategic partnerships. Antenna’s media investments and assets span 37 TV channels—free and pay TV, two streaming services, together with investments in news, content production, cinemas, digital media, e-commerce, radio, music, live events, and education. Now through this acquisition into the new Italian affiliate, the group is poised to grow further in Southern European markets.

With a reputation for objectivity, integrity, and innovation, Antenna Group has a four-decade track record of exceptional returns in its investments. In addition to successfully owning and operating leading media businesses, Antenna Group is a long-standing investor in the media and entertainment industries, including Raine Group – the global merchant bank advising and investing in high-growth sectors of TMT, entertainment and sports, Imagine Entertainment – the iconic Hollywood production company, TelevisaUnivision – the world’s largest Spanish-language media and content organization. The Antenna Group was an early investor in Facebook, Twitter (X), and Spotify before they went public. The Kyriakou family is also an investor in Semafor – the U.S. based, independent, rapidly growing, and highly influential global media and events platform. Since March 2026, the Antenna Group has had 100% control of GEDI Gruppo Editoriale, including the newspaper La Repubblica, the radio brands Radio Deejay, Radio Capital, m2o, alongside HuffPost Italia, National Geographic Italia, Limes, and the advertising agency Manzoni.

Guided by its mission to inform and entertain people in a responsible, objective, enriching and balanced way, Antenna Group continues to expand into new markets and pursue bold growth opportunities in an ever-changing media landscape. As the media and entertainment industry undergoes significant transformation driven by technology and evolving consumer behaviors, Antenna Group is actively pursuing new investment opportunities worldwide, leveraging its extensive network, deep expertise, and substantial capital resources.

The Atlantic Council

The Atlantic Council promotes constructive leadership and engagement in international affairs based on the Atlantic community’s central role in meeting global challenges. The Council provides an essential forum for navigating the dramatic economic and political changes defining the twenty-first century by informing and galvanizing its uniquely influential network of global leaders. Through the papers it publishes, the ideas it generates, the future leaders it develops, and the communities it builds, the Atlantic Council shapes policy choices and strategies to create a more free, secure, and prosperous world.

Contact

press@atlanticcouncil.org

Media@antenna-group.com

