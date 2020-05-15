Washington, DC—May 15, 2020—The Atlantic Council’s Rafik Hariri Center and Middle East Programs today announced the addition of Jomana Qaddour as a nonresident senior fellow. During her fellowship, Jomana will lead the Atlantic Council’s Syria portfolio. She is currently a doctoral candidate at Georgetown University Law Center and a member of the UN-facilitated Syrian Constitutional Committee’s Civil Society Group.

“We are lucky to have Jomana join the Atlantic Council,” said Director of Middle East Programs William F. Wechsler. “She will play a critical role in expanding our work on Syria, leveraging her deep personal experience and building upon our extensive record of scholarship on the subject.”

Jomana is also the co-founder of Syria Relief & Development, a humanitarian organization working in northwest Syria that has implemented over $92 million worth of aid, and Vice Chairwoman of the American Relief Coalition for Syria, an umbrella group of 10 Syrian American humanitarian organizations. Jomana previously was a Senior Policy Analyst at the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom, where she covered Syria, Iraq, Egypt, and Turkey. Prior to that, she served as a Senior Analyst at Caerus Associates, managing the Syria atmospherics program for the firm’s work with USAID-OTI. From 2012-2014, Jomana was a Senior Research Assistant and Publications Manager for the Project on U.S. Relations with the Islamic World at the Brookings Institution’s Center for Middle East Policy. From 2010-2012, Jomana was an attorney at the Winston & Strawn, Washington, D.C. office working on intellectual property issues.

Jomana has spoken on numerous panels, including the Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission, and authored pieces in The Washington Post, The Washington Quarterly, The American Interest, The Atlantic, as well as academic journals and other think tanks. She is a member of the Truman National Security Project. Jomana earned her B.A. as well as a J.D. with a Certificate in International Trade and Finance from the University of Kansas, and her L.L.M. from Georgetown University Law Center.

