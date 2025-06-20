WASHINGTON, DC – June 20, 2025 – The N7 Initiative, a partnership between the Atlantic Council and the Jeffrey M. Talpins Foundation, announced today the conclusion of the first privately-sponsored congressional delegation focused on the goal of regional integration in the wake of the Abraham Accords, conducted amid the escalating conflict between Iran and Israel. The bipartisan delegation visited Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates and spoke with senior Israeli officials to stress that greater regional integration remains the best path out of the current turmoil and towards a more stable and prosperous Middle East.

The congressional delegation included Representative Jimmy Panetta (D-CA), Representative Zach Nunn (R-IA), and Representative Don Bacon (R-NE). It was led by Representative Brad Schneider (D-IL), co-chair of the Abraham Accords Caucus and a longtime advocate for regional cooperation in the Middle East.

“This visit, held during a moment of regional crisis and uncertainty, underscored that the principles of the Abraham Accords continue to provide the best framework for a more secure and integrated Middle East”, said Representative Schneider. “The partnerships forged by the accords can help the United States navigate out of the current turmoil and address the threat posed by Iran.”

Amid a rapidly shifting security environment, the delegation engaged with senior government officials and private sector leaders to discuss how the United States can work with its partners to address the threats posed by the conflict while safeguarding and expanding regional integrational efforts under the shadow of regional conflict. Discussions focused on identifying shared objectives for a negotiated solution to the conflict as well as near-term opportunities for expanding strategic cooperation on emerging technology, regional connectivity initiatives like the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), and security cooperation.

“The Abraham Accords continue to prove their strategic value in times of conflict,” said Oren Eisner, president of the Jeffrey M. Talpins Foundation. “This delegation demonstrated the strong, bipartisan US commitment to the Accords and to our allies in the region.”

“The N7 Initiative provides a vision for a Middle East defined by economic cooperation, dialogue, and tolerance,” said Allison Minor, director of the N7 Research Institute. “During this period of turmoil, it is more important than ever that the United States work with its partners to keep the region on the path towards this goal.”

