The Atlantic Council announced today that the 2022 Global Energy Forum will now be held alongside Expo 2020 in Dubai from March 28-29, 2022. The forum, which is part of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, will also be hosted in conjunction with the 2022 World Government Summit—a major global convening focused on the tools, policies, and models that are essential in shaping future governments—and will take advantage of the unparalleled opportunities at Expo during its closing week.



“As the global energy system faces unprecedented challenges and promising new innovations, it is more important than ever for leaders around the world to collaborate in person to advance the energy transition,” said Randy Bell, senior director of the Atlantic Council’s Global Energy Center. “The recent sharp rise in Covid-19 cases in the United States due to the Omicron variant made it necessary to postpone the 2022 Global Energy Forum. We are confident the new event dates and location will allow for an even more impactful and engaging convening.”

The Global Energy Forum will also convene several virtual programs this month during Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (which is still going ahead as planned) to complement ADSW’s critical mission of accelerating global climate action. These programs will include a high-level discussion on the outcomes from COP26 and the agendas for COP27 and COP28; the rollout of the Atlantic Council Global Energy Center’s annual flagship publication The Global Energy Agenda; a discussion on the various pathways to reaching net-zero; and a deep dive on the role of hydrogen in a net-zero energy system. More information about this programing can be found here.



The Atlantic Council invites you to join the 2022 Global Energy Forum from March 28-29, which will once again bring together the most influential energy leaders from around the world to set the energy agenda for the year ahead.



Please visit www.ACEnergyForum.org to follow the latest updates on the 2022 Global Energy Forum, including the event agenda and roster of speakers. Media wishing to attend the forum in person should register here (using code MEDIAGEF) to request accreditation. Media wishing to participate virtually through the event livestream should register here.



For media inquiries, please contact Alex Kisling at [email protected].