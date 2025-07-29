WASHINGTON, DC – July 29, 2025 — The Atlantic Council’s Rafik Hariri Center for the Middle East announced today the launch of the Transatlantic Project, a timely initiative aimed at strengthening US-European cooperation on the most critical opportunities and challenges facing the Middle East and North Africa (MENA). The project will be led by Ambassador Jon Wilks, a veteran British diplomat and renowned expert on Middle East affairs, who joined the Council today as a distinguished fellow.

“For the MENA region, just as for the rest of the world, we live in a new era,” Wilks said. “I look forward to leading this effort to build a multilateral platform that supports deeper transatlantic engagement and greater insight fit for this critical moment. The mark of our success will be to help deliver a more productive collective contribution to the security and prosperity of the MENA region.”

Wilks brings over three decades of diplomatic experience to the role, having served as UK Ambassador to Qatar, Iraq, Oman, and Yemen, as well as Special Envoy to Syria. He is fluent in Arabic and has worked extensively on post-conflict stabilization, Gulf security, Arab media, and transatlantic foreign policy. He holds an MPhil in International Relations from St Antony’s College, Oxford University, and an MA in Middle East Politics from Durham University. He was also awarded the Order of St Michael and St George for services to British foreign policy.

“This new initiative builds on the legacy of Prime Minister Rafik Hariri, and his deep belief in the unparalleled potential of the region and its people,” said Bahaa Hariri, member of the Atlantic Council’s International Advisory Board. “By engaging both US and European allies, this new effort ensures we are working together to support resilient strategic sovereignty across the MENA region. Now more than ever, collaborative coordination—not unilateralism—is key to durable peace, prosperity, and reform.”

The Transatlantic Project is designed to provide a structured platform for collaborative strategy, diplomacy, and engagement among the United States, Europe, and partners in the MENA region. As the Middle East enters a period of dynamic change, the project will reflect the growing need for sustained, multilateral engagement across the Atlantic to address conflict, drive inclusive growth, and support transitions across the region.

“We are thrilled to have someone of the caliber and expertise of Ambassador Wilks lead this significant and timely project at this pivotal moment for US-European cooperation on the Middle East,” said William F. Wechsler, senior director of the Rafik Hariri Center. “With his leadership, the Transatlantic Project will offer an indispensable forum for our allies and partners to think strategically—together—about the future of diplomacy, development, and security across MENA.”

