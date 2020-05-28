Washington, DC — May 28, 2020 — The Atlantic Council’s Middle East Programs today announced the addition of Vice Admiral (Ret.) John W. “Fozzie” Miller as a nonresident senior fellow. Miller is an expert on US foreign policy and military presence in the Gulf, and he will contribute to the program’s range of work on security and defense issues in the Middle East.

“For the last forty years the Carter Doctrine has defined US diplomacy and military operations in the Gulf, but the future of this American commitment is now being questioned both at home and in the region,” said William Wechsler, director of the Rafik Hariri Center and Middle East Programs. “We are very excited to have Fozzie Miller join the Atlantic Council’s efforts to develop new options for maintaining American leadership and protecting our interests in the decades to come.”

In addition to serving as a Council nonresident senior fellow, Miller is a consultant, policy advisor, and speaker based in Washington, DC. In 2015, Miller retired from the US Navy after serving as the Commander, US Naval Forces Central Command; Commander, Combined Maritime Forces; and Commander, US Fifth Fleet. Miller spent a considerable amount of his naval career focusing on the Middle East—beyond his role as Commander of the US Fifth Fleet, he also served as Deputy Commander to US Naval Forces Central Command/United States Fifth Fleet; Deputy Director, Strategy, Plans, and Policy (J5); and Chief of Staff of US Central Command. In 2015, Miller received the Navy Distinguished Service Medal.

Miller received his BS from the United States Naval Academy, is a Distinguished Graduate of the Naval War College, and holds an MA in international relations from Salve Regina University

