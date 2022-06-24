We are excited to announce a new Freedom & Prosperity Grants opportunity for Atlas Network partners, launched in collaboration with Atlas Network.

Strong candidates for funding will present an achievable strategy for increasing economic, political, and legal freedoms in their country or community. We will consider grant requests of up to $35,000 from Atlas Network partners outside the United States. Evidence of matching funding is preferred.

These grants are inspired by our research on Freedom and Prosperity, aiming to increase opportunities for poor and marginalized individuals in developing countries. The Center’s Freedom and Prosperity Indexes shows that countries with more freedom tend to also have higher incomes and other indicators of prosperity.

Atlas Network partners have proven to be effective catalysts for policy reforms that remove barriers to enterprise and offer greater opportunities to thrive. Our Freedom & Prosperity Grants will put resources into local projects designed to ensure self-determination and maximize human potential. We aim to drive an improved standard of living across the globe and particularly in developing countries.

Atlas Network accepts no government funding, so its giving capacity relies on the generosity of its donors.

Please submit the grant proposals by August 15. We will announce grant decisions by the end of September.

Apply today at: https://www.atlasnetwork.org/grants/freedom-prosperity-grant

Questions? Contact [email protected]