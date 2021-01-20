What is the kernel of the issue?

The COVID-19 pandemic has made it crystal clear that combatting infectious diseases must be the top national security priority, requiring a whole-of-government approach.

Why the issue is important?

The US Intelligence Community possesses worldwide collection and analytic capabilities that can be used for global pathogen surveillance and detection efforts through enhanced coordination and collaboration between the IC and the public health community.

What is the recommendation?

The new DNI should work closely with the Secretary of HHS and CDC director to help develop a joint comprehensive plan of action on pandemic prevention. And the top national security office at HHS should be made a formal member of the intelligence community.