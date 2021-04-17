By: Ambassador Daniel Fried and Ash Jain

What is the kernel of the issue?

The world is poised between democracy and autocracy. Under the leadership of Xi Jinping, China has emerged as the single greatest challenger to a democratic world order. The Kremlin is executing its own strategy to undermine democratically-elected governments. Meanwhile, political dysfunction in the United States and other democracies has diminished domestic support for democratic institutions.

Why is the issue important?

With democracy under pressure, the rules-based international order that has led to seven decades of global prosperity, security, and freedom is at risk. In the face of the challenges facing the world today, the United States and its allies must act to revitalize democracy at home and defend it abroad.

What is the recommendation?

The Biden administration should create a a new vision for meeting today’s challenges, a framework that spell outs, in clear and convincing terms, the core principles to which we aspire. A new Atlantic Charter, perhaps based on the Declaration of Principles for Freedom, Prosperity, and Peace, should galvanize democratic leaders from around the world to join together in common cause – a “north star” to advance shared values and interests. The US and its allies should follow such as new “Global Charter” with bold actions and new institutions to address the urgent challenges we face today.