WASHINGTON, SEPTEMBER 23, 2024 – The Atlantic Council announced today the appointment of Jorge Gastelumendi as the Senior Director of the newly renamed Climate Resilience Center, previously known as the Adrienne Arsht-Rockefeller Foundation Resilience Center. Under Gastelumendi’s leadership, the Center will advance its mission to create and deliver transformative solutions that improve lives, protect livelihoods, and expand opportunity for communities on the front lines of the climate crisis.

Gastelumendi brings a wealth of global expertise in climate policy, adaptation finance, and international environmental law. He has served as chief advisor and negotiator to the government of Peru, leading to the adoption of the Paris Agreement in the government’s dual role as UNFCCC COP20 Presidency and co-chair of the Green Climate Fund’s board. He is currently Steering Committee member of the Cities Climate Finance Leadership Alliance, commissioner for the SDSN Global Commission for Urban SDG Finance and will serve as board member of the Loss and Damage Fund in 2026, representing the Government of Peru.

“Jorge is the ideal person to lead the Climate Resilience Center’s exciting next chapter,” said Frederick Kempe, Atlantic Council President and CEO. “We are forever grateful for the generosity of Adrienne Arsht, the founding donor of the Center, and to the Rockefeller Foundation, which continues as a partner of the Climate Resilience Center.”

Said Gastelumendi: “I am honored to lead the Climate Resilience Center as Senior Director. The rising cost of climate inaction underscores the urgency of our mission. I’m proud to work with my team to scale community-led initiatives that protect lives and livelihoods now while driving systemic transformations to safeguard communities, cities, and economies from future climate impacts.”

Marking its fifth anniversary, the Center will approach this milestone as a pivotal opportunity to scale its initiatives and partnerships for greater impact across three key areas: extreme heat resilience, adaptation policy and finance, and climate games and technology. The Center will leverage its cross-disciplinary team, global networks, and local partnerships to deliver innovative solutions that meet immediate needs and drive systemic change.

About the Climate Resilience Center

The Atlantic Council’s Climate Resilience Center creates and delivers transformative solutions that improve lives, protect livelihoods, and expand opportunity for communities on the front lines of climate impact. Across its work on extreme heat resilience, adaptation policy and finance, and climate games and technology, the Center is reaches communities with innovative,​ actionable, and scalable interventions that meet people’s needs now and advance systemic change. Together with its cross-disciplinary team, local and global partnerships, and the support of the Atlantic Council, the CRC is shaping a climate-resilient world where everyone, everywhere is prepared for and protected from the impacts of climate change.