Account and Data Deletion Request

At the Atlantic Council, we value your privacy and provide you with full control over your personal data. In accordance with our commitment to data protection and Google Play’s User Data policies, you may request the deletion of your account and any associated data at any time.

What happens when you delete your account?

When you submit a deletion request, the following information will be permanently removed from our active databases:

Personal Identity Information: Your name, email address, and account credentials.

Your name, email address, and account credentials. App Usage History: Any personalized settings or preferences saved within the mobile app.

Any personalized settings or preferences saved within the mobile app. Associated Metadata: Any non-essential technical logs linked to your user ID.

Note: Certain data may be retained for a limited period where required by law or for legitimate internal security purposes, as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

How to Request Deletion

You do not need to be logged into the app to request data deletion. Please choose one of the following methods:

Method 1: Online Request Form Please email Deletion@ATLANTICCOUNCIL.org with the subject line “Data Deletion Request” and include the email address associated with your account.

Processing Time

Once a request is received, our team will verify the account ownership and complete the deletion process within 30 business days. You will receive a confirmation email once your data has been successfully purged.