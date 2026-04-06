TEST – Accordion block

2:00–2:45 p.m. | Winning hearts and markets? China’s reach in the Global South
Speakers
Joseph Asunka
CEO,
Afrobarometer
Melanie Hart
Senior Director, Global China Hub,
Atlantic Council
Ho-fung Hung
Henry M. and Elizabeth P. Wiesenfeld Professor in Political Economy,
Johns Hopkins University
Moderated by
Jeremy Mark
Nonresident Senior Fellow, GeoEconomics Center,
Atlantic Council
2:00–2:45 p.m. | Iran country spotlight: War, human rights, and the path to a better future
Featuring
Holly Dagres
Libitzky Family Senior Fellow, Viterbi Program on Iran and US Policy,
The Washington Institute for Near East Policy
Moderated by
Nate Swanson
Director, Iran Strategy Project, Rafik Hariri Center and Middle East Programs,
Atlantic Council
2:00–2:45 p.m. | The nexus between development and economic statecraft
Speakers
Conor Savoy
Visiting Fellow,
Center for Global Development
Cindy Huang
Non-Resident Fellow,
Center for Global Development
Geoffrey Pyatt
Senior Managing Director, Energy and Critical Minerals
McLarty Associates
Moderated by
Adva Saldinger
Senior Reporter,
Devex
3:00–3:30 p.m. | Responsible mining in the critical minerals sector
Speakers
Tom Haslett
Director, Energy and Critical Minerals Policy,
US International Development Finance Corporation
Alan Carroll
Deputy Director, Government Affairs,
KoBold Metals
Moderated by
Kyeh Kim
COO,
Fulcrum Ventures
3:00–3:30 p.m. | Venezuela country spotlight: Navigating political and economic transition
Featuring
Rafael De La Cruz
Director,
Office of Maria Corina Machado and the President-elect
Edmundo González Urrutia in the United States
Moderated by
Daniel P. Erikson
Senior Advisor,
Covington and Burling;
Nonresident Senior Fellow, Adrienne Arsht Latin America Center,
Atlantic Council
3:00–3:30 p.m. | Supporting strategic trade corridors in the Middle East
Speakers
Alina Romanowski
Distinguished Fellow, Iraq Initiative, Scowcroft Middle East Security Initiative,
Atlantic Council
Dan K. Rosenthal
Managing Partner,
Albright Stonebridge Group
Wa-el Alzayat
Executive Director,
US-Syria Business Council
Nonresident Senior Fellow, Syria Project, Rafik Hariri Center and Middle East Programs,
Atlantic Council
Moderated by
Allison Minor
Director, Project on Middle East Integration, Rafik Hariri Center and Middle East Programs,
Atlantic Council
3:45–4:15 p.m. | Toward a modern era of development cooperation
Featuring
Rania Al-Mashat
Former Minister of Planning, Economic Development and International Cooperation,
Arab Republic of Egypt
Moderated by
Alexia LaTortue
Head of Secretariat,
Future of Development Cooperation Coalition
3:45–4:15 p.m. | Syria country spotlight: The need for a ‘rules-first’ reset
Featuring
Ibrahim Al-Assil
Senior Research Fellow, Middle East Initiative,
Harvard Kennedy School;
Nonresident Senior Fellow, Syria Project,
Atlantic Council
Moderated by
Nour Dabboussi
Associate Director, MENA Futures Lab, Rafik Hariri Center and Middle East Programs,
Atlantic Council
3:45–4:15 p.m. | Using energy security compacts to promote growth
Featuring
Quill Robinson
Senior Professional Staff Member, House Foreign Affairs Committee,
US House of Representatives
Chris Avila
Energy and Environment Legislative Assistant,
Office of Senator Chris Coons
Moderated by
Katie Auth
Deputy Executive Director,
Energy for Growth Hub
4:30–5:00 p.m. | Non-kinetic approaches to countering cartels
Speakers
Noy Villalobos
Chief Programs Officer,
Creative Associates International
Conor Pfeiffer
Senior Director, Government Relations,
FDD Action
Moderated by
Patrick Quirk
Senior Advisor, Freedom and Prosperity Center,
Atlantic Council
4:30–5:00 p.m. | Tunisia country spotlight: Building institutions for long-term stability
Speaker
Ameni Mehrez
Assistant Professor, Government Department,
College of William & Mary;
Nonresident Fellow, Middle East Initiative,
Harvard Kennedy School
Moderated by
Nour Dabboussi
Associate Director, MENA Futures Lab, Rafik Hariri Center and Middle East Programs,
Atlantic Council