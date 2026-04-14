Middle East Security & Defense

Timely Commentary & Analysis

April 14, 2026

US blockade of Iran ports threatens already crippled oil supply

By Elisabeth Braw

Original source

On April 14, Transatlantic Security Initiative senior fellow Elisabeth Braw was quoted in France24 in an article describing how Washington’s decision to blockade Iranian ports in the Strait of Hormuz is sending tremors through global energy markets, raising fears of a fresh oil shock by threatening supplies to Asia.

Fellow

Elisabeth Braw

Senior Fellow

Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security Transatlantic Security Initiative

NATO Resilience & Society

The Transatlantic Security Initiative, in the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security, shapes and influences the debate on the greatest security challenges facing the North Atlantic Alliance and its key partners.

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Middle East Security & Defense