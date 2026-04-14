US blockade of Iran ports threatens already crippled oil supply

On April 14, Transatlantic Security Initiative senior fellow Elisabeth Braw was quoted in France24 in an article describing how Washington’s decision to blockade Iranian ports in the Strait of Hormuz is sending tremors through global energy markets, raising fears of a fresh oil shock by threatening supplies to Asia.
The Transatlantic Security Initiative, in the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security, shapes and influences the debate on the greatest security challenges facing the North Atlantic Alliance and its key partners.