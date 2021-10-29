October 29, 2021
G20 Balance Sheet
To support the economic recovery from COVID-19, the G20 central banks have put in place unprecedented monetary stimulus to ensure the functioning of their economies and global financial markets. Developed markets’ central banks, such as the Federal Reserve, significantly expanded the use of the quantitative easing (QE) tool, which they had first used during the global financial crisis, to purchase mostly government securities. Please visit our Global QE tracker for an explanation of how quantitative easing works. In response to the economic shock triggered by COVID-19, however, emerging markets’ central banks, including India and Indonesia, for the first time resorted to QE to support their economies. Asset purchases by the Federal Reserve, European Central Bank, and the Bank of Japan, are driving most of the more than $10 trillion increase in the “G20 balance sheet”. It speaks to the global economic impact of the pandemic that it created the necessary conditions for EM central banks to implement QE programs by lowering private consumption and increasing domestic saving everywhere. With the Federal Reserve poised to start reducing its asset purchases and the potential of higher inflation looming, it is unclear whether EM central banks will be able to rely on the QE tool in the future.
Contributing authors: Ole Moehr, Niels Graham and Stefan de Villiers.
Related reading
New Atlanticist Mar 8, 2021
Why women must be at the center of the G20 agenda
By Nicole Goldin
The fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic has been especially damaging to the economic well-being of women—worsening gender inequality by crippling women’s employment and earning opportunities while exacerbating household challenges such as violence against women.
GeoEconomics Center
At the intersection of economics, finance, and foreign policy, the GeoEconomics Center is a translation hub with the goal of helping shape a better global economic future.
Subscribe for the latest from the GeoEconomics Center
Sign up for the GeoEcon mailing list to stay up-to-date on our publications and events.