Caribbean countries are feeling the squeeze from this energy crisis—and not just from gas prices

It is a pleasure to be able to address the Atlantic Council. Ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon. Perhaps I should say to you that the theme of the day, the Caribbean at the crossroads of security and development, perhaps I could add to that in the context of a global energy crisis is really a very important and relevant one. And perhaps I should begin by giving you a little bit of context.

For an island like Barbados, we are effectively a net energy importer and approximately 90 percent of all the electrical generation that we are able to do is as a result of the importation of fossil fuels. And the vagaries of the international market, therefore, mean that we are subjected to the what you might call “the slings and arrows of outrageous fortune,” and as there may be crises in the Persian Gulf or even, for argument’s sake, in recent times in the Ukraine, the consequences for our importation bill were astronomical, and again, let me just give you a little bit of context.

On average, we would import petroleum products into Barbados at a cost of $400 million per year, and when the Ukraine war started and there was the disruption of supply, we were at a stage where for a year or two we were spending $1.3 billion in United States currency. And so therefore you get an understanding of the way in which the ability to plan your economy and contain cost of living, etc. can be negatively affected.

So this is not just an energy issue, but it is in fact a very structural barrier to development and we face high and volatile energy costs directly as a result of the circumstances relating to our need to import, and they in turn erode our competitiveness or vital economic engines—from our tourism through to our hospitality, through to our shipping ports, emerging efforts and industry, and digital and financial services, etc.—so that for us, energy security is not a theoretical milestone, but it is in effect, a matter of economic survival.

Let me pause there to make another point abundantly clear. We are not, and I am not certainly making a case for the region to be seen as a charitable case. The reality is that the region of the Caribbean is a high-value, high-return market potentially, and it is characterized by extremely high energy costs, on average from twenty-nine cents to forty cents per kilowatt hour, as compared to an average of fifteen cents per kilowatt hour here in the United States of America.

But equally, we are characterized by very aggressive renewable energy targets and, therefore, for investors that makes us a sure bet because of the fact that we have the accelerated rate of return potentially and equally we are steadfastly committed to ending fossil fuel reliance in the region. Our challenge, therefore, lies in our dependence on the import fuel for generation of 90 percent or so of our electricity needs in Barbados and global volatility is imported directly into our grid through mechanisms, for example, the fuel adjustment clause, which goes through to every electric bill in the country.

Ladies and gentlemen, I think I could characterize the situation for Barbados very succinctly. First of all, it is characterized by energy insecurity. Secondly, price volatility. Thirdly, surging and escalating costs of living and costs of doing business as a result of the price volatility and equally a very aggressive renewable energy ambition which would see us get into net zero by the year 2035.

But there is a solution which we are trying to evolve, and we believe that we have to be mindful, as should all small island developing states, that the International Energy Agency’s climate roadmap envisages a 20 percent residual usage of fossil fuels by the year 2050. And so therefore, where countries like Barbados identify prospectivity with regard to hydrocarbons, the opportunity exists between now and 2050 to exploit and explore those hydrocarbons in the context of being able to finance our way to the renewable energy commitments which we have made. And so, therefore, our challenge is really then a matter of finding the markets. And in countries like the United States of America where there is an apparent rededication to that oil and gas, then we have a potential off-taker.

The context for us is that we must do that refinancing in that way because there is no agreement on what would be or should be the just transition. And so, therefore, the issue for us largely then becomes a matter of ensuring that we are able to utilize decarbonizing technology, prioritize partnerships with companies that are able to demonstrate proven capacity in the use of the decarbonizing technology and management of methane so as to reduce the impact on the climate.

I want to say that in addition to that, the Caribbean island states more broadly reflect that an additional reality is that we are caught in the fiscal cycle that actively penalizes climate vulnerability. You don’t have to look back several decades to see this. In fact, as recently as last year when Hurricane Melissa passed through the region and struck Jamaica last October, the official assessments revealed a sobering structural reality: total damage and losses from Melissa reached a staggering $12.2 billion (with a B) USD, but in Jamaica’s case, it instantaneously wiped out over 56 percent of Jamaica’s annual economic output from that single climatic event.

Multilateral reports now show that despite leveraging highly advanced disaster risk financing mechanisms—including the triggering of catastrophe bonds, parametric insurance payouts and pre-arranged contingent credit lines—the sheer scale of the climate shock has left an unmitigated multibillion dollar funding gap for reconstruction. And it is at this point that the structural argument has to be looked at. When visiting or when analyzing the existing international financial architecture, even when utilized to its absolute maximum capacity, we still see that there are many instances in which developing nations with are left with an untenable multibillion dollar gap from a single ecological shock. It is conclusive proof that individual state readiness is no longer enough, and that the problem at this stage is not the fiscal discipline of individual nations in and of themselves, but rather that the problem is an inadequacy of design of the global financial architecture.

Caribbean nations cannot be expected to navigate the twenty-first century climate volatility using a fragmented system of emergency credit. We need systemic global liquidity, and we need to have it built directly into the international financial fabric.

The bottleneck that we face is not that we do not have enough sunshine or that we do not have enough wind or that we do not have enough waves on the ocean. Rather, the true obstacle is rooted in the architecture of global finance, and without a mechanism to correct this, there is virtually no fiscal space available to fund the capital-intensive projects like grid modernization and utility scale solar deployment and the renewable energy effort as a whole, which must be financed.

This structural reality is really what has driven the Bridgetown Initiative. We are proposing through that initiative to have concrete systemic reforms to the global financial framework to unlock capital equity. At its core, it is an initiative which is designed to alter the rules of international finance so that vulnerable nations can access emergency liquidity during crises and secure affordable long-term capital for development. It therefore moves us from a situation where we are dependent on ad hoc aid and move rather in a direction of architectural reconstruction and institutional equity.

First, we have to require the systemic integration of climate resilient debt clauses into all sovereign loan agreements if we’re going to achieve this. That particular mechanism is fairly straightforward. In the event of a catastrophe or a verifiable natural disaster, debt servicing is automatically paused for two years, and this immediately frees up international liquidity to focus on recovery and on reconstruction, preventing an environmental crisis from becoming an insolvency crisis.

Secondly, we are aiming to bridge the cost-of-capital gap. And in that in doing so, we need multilateral development banks to scale up third-party risk guarantees and also to scale up blended finance structures and foreign exchange hedging mechanisms. And by absorbing macro level risk, we can therefore lower the entry barriers for private capital and allow institutional investors to partner with Caribbean nations on bankable grid infrastructure.

Ladies and gentlemen, we are therefore no longer speaking theoretically about mechanisms in isolation or merely as pilot plans and pilot projects. At COP28, the global community formally acknowledged this reality through the launch of a global declaration on debt for nature swaps. That declaration, in case you do not recall, targeted the double bind of high national debt and also extreme climate vulnerability at one and the same time. And through that milestone declaration, we’ve underscored what we have in the Caribbean been saying and knowing and experiencing as a lived reality for a very long time, and it is simply this: You cannot achieve climate resilience when sovereign balance sheets are being suffocated by historic levels of debt servicing.

Through these mechanisms, high interest sovereign debt is restructured into lower costs and long term credit. The critical policy distinction here and the blueprint we are advancing is that the resulting fiscal savings do not disappear into general expenditure. They are rather legally refinanced and channeled directly into dedicated resilience funds. This capital is then deployed exclusively to finance concrete transition assets, upgrading transmission corridors, reinforcing coastal protection, and investing in utility scale battery storage technology and other technologies required to stabilize or change a national grids.

Ladies and gentlemen, the global energy transition is fundamentally a question of allocation challenge. The capital exists. What is required, however, is institutional modernization in order to direct that capital to the places where it can achieve its greatest structural impact. I want to submit in closing that the Caribbean possesses the regulatory frameworks and the political stability necessary for this transition, and we want to use this opportunity to invite the global energy and financial communities to engage with us and to partner with us, not as passive observers, but rather as active partners in the effort to reengineer the economics of energy resilience. Thank you so much.