Chevron deference is dead—and US climate action hangs in the balance

In a seismic ruling, the US Supreme Court overturned the long-standing “Chevron deference” in its decision for Loper Bright Enterprises v. Raimondo. The ruling was not specifically concerned with energy or climate policy. But its consequences for US decarbonization are profound.

The ruling creates deep complications for the Joe Biden administration’s energy and climate agenda. But it also highlights their significance for the upcoming presidential election.

The death of deference

The landmark 1984 ruling in Chevron U.S.A., Inc. v. Natural Resources Defense Council centered on the prerogatives of federal agencies to interpret existing—and potentially decades-old—federal laws. Under the precedent enshrined as “Chevron deference,” agencies were allowed a wide berth to interpret federal laws where they were unclear or ambiguous on a specific issue. Chevron deference has proven valuable to administrations of every political inclination for forty years.

The end of deference represents a monumental shift in regulatory authority away from agencies and their technical experts—now merely accorded “respectful consideration”—and toward the hundreds of federal judges seated throughout the country.

Judges are empowered as arbiters if and when a given statute is ambiguous. They thus determine whether an agency’s interpretation of its authorities—as expressed in agency-delivered regulations—is valid. This outcome creates a more complex legal system surrounding every regulatory intervention, potentially creating a patchwork of interpretations across the ninety-four US federal judicial districts.

This development has implications for any future administration. Regardless of the outcome of the November election, both candidates must contend with the new realities of enacting their respective energy and climate visions without Chevron deference.

Overruling net zero?

For the Biden administration, the ruling undermines its sweeping regulatory efforts toward economy-wide decarbonization. Already, key agencies such as the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Securities Exchange Commission have likely anticipated this court could end the Chevron deference, tailoring their recently finalized regulations accordingly.

But the Biden administration’s marquee regulations could now be challenged in whole or in part for straying too far from the letter of their foundational laws. If so, any federal judge could rule against that perceived overextension of an agency’s statutory authority.

The fate of the EPA’s regulation for fossil-fueled power plants will be a litmus test. Finalized last April, it’s expected to be extensively litigated and eventually reach the Supreme Court. Democratic leaders have anticipated this, confirming within the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) that greenhouse gases, including carbon dioxide, are air pollutants, giving the EPA the explicit authority to regulate it.

However, this legislative amendment does not necessarily insulate the EPA from scrutiny of how it regulates the newly labeled air pollutant—for example, by encouraging changes in generation mix, implementing power plant-level regulations not explicit within the original Clean Air Act, or, most recently, mandating the adoption of carbon capture.

This Supreme Court’s string of recent rulings, from West Virginia v. EPA and the stay of the “good neighbor rule” to extending the timeline for a federal rule to be challenged, suggests that the bench views the EPA’s authority as far more limited than the Biden administration does.

Crucially, the Loper ruling has limitations of its own. Per the majority opinion, it will not apply retroactively, meaning that previously decided cases where agency deference was at play cannot be reopened. Perhaps even more importantly, the ruling applies specifically to the federal government and not to local, state, or regional administrations.

Even if the EPA and other agencies find themselves confined to strict readings of their statutory authorizations, state regulations—including clean energy and renewable portfolio standards—cannot be challenged on this basis. On the contrary, a state attorney general could instead leverage the end of Chevron deference as a new opportunity to litigate regulations from the federal government not aligned with their state’s climate and energy goals.

Beyond November, the end of agency deference could destabilize the Biden administration’s climate agenda in a re-election scenario. Implementation of the IRA is likely to be hampered by lawsuits, and agencies may see newly issued regulations and guidelines—such as the controversial hydrogen guidance pertaining to Section 45V—become fodder for litigation. The same could be true for federal permitting and siting procedures.

Federal agencies may find it less cumbersome to simply issue broad, performance-based regulations that set a widely applicable standard, such as to power plants. These could allow for a wide range of approaches to meet a given standard rather than prescriptive rules mandating specific technologies or fuels. Programmatic approaches that concern major statutes, such as the Endangered Species Act, Clean Water Act, and others, may also become the preferred means to simplify environmental reviews and preclude challenges.

Not so clear a victory

The extensive media coverage of the Loper decision has framed the outcome as an unequivocal boon to Donald Trump’s agenda, particularly in the energy and climate landscape. To some extent, this perspective is justified; a new Trump administration will leverage this ruling as justification to back away from addressing environmental or climate challenges beyond the bare minimum mandated by existing statutes.

However, agencies have long been criticized by stakeholder and environmental organizations for hiding behind Chevron deference for inadequate enforcement of environmental laws. A Trump administration, which aims for the floor, but can no longer rely on Chevron deference for protection, may discover that such lawsuits have become more numerous and disruptive.

Moreover, not every congressional statute on energy and environmental matters is ambiguous. A new Trump administration attorney general would struggle to argue that the IRA’s methane fee cannot or should not be enforced, as this requirement is explicit in the law.

There are other, more subtle, pathways to undermine the IRA and other major Biden-era climate achievements if a Trump administration were set on doing so—namely, by doing as little as possible.

The 45V credits are instructive. If a given Internal Revenue Service regulation for this section of the IRA were challenged in court as being outside the letter of the original law, it could be thrown out in a post-Loper world where agency deference is no longer assumed. A Trump administration, gifted this development, could simply refuse or delay issuing new guidance if it were uninterested in abetting the emergence of a US clean hydrogen industry.

This tactic would undermine investment certainty for large, expensive projects across technologies and fuel types while technically keeping the IRA on the books. This approach, however, assumes that federal courts will agree with sharply limited interpretations of ambiguity and not rule against thin regulations or force a Trump administration to issue guidance whether it wants to or not.

If agency deference is no longer axiomatic, then a conservative administration risks similar pushback in interpreting laws to suit ideological preference and policy goals. In a post-deference world, such an administration might face legal challenges in, for example, attempting to extend the lifetimes of operating coal plants, as much as a more liberal administration might face challenges for creative attempts to phase coal out of the US generation mix.

A volatile patchwork lies ahead

Fundamentally, the end of Chevron deference implies a new era of volatility in the legal and regulatory landscape for US energy and climate policy. Everyone from project developers and operators to investors and local stakeholders should prepare accordingly.

While federal judges are newly empowered to intervene, the Supreme Court cannot adjudicate every potential dispute in the handful of cases it reviews in a given year. As a result, it will take any suit years of litigation to reach that level—if at all—making the rulings of lower federal courts more important than ever before. Judicial opinions are likely to vary widely, making the location and timing of a suit paramount to its outcome.

For project developers, this uncertainty compounds an already serpentine US permitting landscape. Depending on which administration is in control after 2024, it is conceivable that environmental and social justice considerations around projects are given less weight than had Chevron deference been maintained. Going forward, an agency may be less inclined to propagate criteria or guidelines that would allow refusal of a permit on the basis of considerations not explicitly prescribed in existing laws. Confined to their statutory foundations, agencies may therefore be inclined to decide on leases and permits more quickly. But with fewer creative tools to mitigate project impacts authorized in their foundational statutes, agencies may simply lean toward faster denials.

Ultimately, however, the Supreme Court is the likely final stop for all major regulations going forward, implying greater uncertainty, circuitous timelines for judicial review, and whiplash aligned to the winds of political change in the executive branch. This could foster a scenario where climate action is largely blocked by the courts, and Congress is unable to meaningfully amend or write new laws to clarify the exact role of the federal government in addressing the climate crisis.

That prospect, and its implications, could exacerbate societal tensions at a time of deepening alarm over our global climate future.

David L. Goldwyn is chairman of the Atlantic Council’s energy advisory group and a nonresident senior fellow at the Atlantic Council Global Energy Center and the Adrienne Arsht Latin America Center.

Andrea Clabough is a nonresident fellow at the Atlantic Council Global Energy Center and a senior associate at Goldwyn Global Strategies, LLC.

