Corina DuBois, Author

It’s a systems problem, it’s a commerce problem, and ultimately a trust problem.

On April 08, 2020 — Nova Spivack, Co-Founder of Valence Medical and and David Bray, Atlantic Council GeoTech Center Director participated in a video discussion centered around “Addressing the Procurement Mismatch of Necessary Equipment During COVID-19”.



In this video, Nova and David discuss the challenges faced by governments with procuring Personal Predictive Equipment (PPE) and other hospital equipment needed for the COVID-19 response from factories that expect payment upfront prior to commencing production. Nova and David make the case for the need for the Federal Reserve, Central Banks, the World Bank, or the International Monetary Fund to assist with this challenges that span countries.



This video is part of a collection of videos by the Atlantic Council GeoTech Center regarding how new technologies and data can assist with the COVID-19 response and long-term recovery. Two earlier videos also discussed “How can tech help with crisis responses?” and “How can data science help with crisis response and COVID-19?”