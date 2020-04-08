Corina DuBois, Author regarding a video discussion with Vint Cerf, Google’s Chief Evangelist; Bill Callahan, National Digital Inclusion Alliance; Samantha Schartman-Cycyk, Marconi Society; Lin Wells, People Centered Internet; and David Bray, Director Atlantic Council GeoTech Center

COVID-19 has accelerated trends that were pushing for distributed approaches for education.

On April 08, 2020 — Vint Cerf, Google’s Chief Evangelist; Bill Callahan, National Digital Inclusion Alliance; Samantha Schartman-Cycyk, Marconi Society; Lin Wells, People Centered Internet; and David Bray, Director Atlantic Council GeoTech Center a live video discussion centered around “Connecting the Unconnected.”



In this video, the different experts each provided practical and strategic guidance on how to help the current millions of students, who live in homes with no broadband access, get connected to the Internet. Related videos by the Atlantic Council GeoTech Center on topics linked to COVID-19 have discussed: