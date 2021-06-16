Event | Data trusts and the global COVID-19 response
The GeoTech Center will air a previously recorded event here on Wednesday, June 23, from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. EDT.
Find the full GeoTech Hour series here.
Event description
On April 15, 2020, Lord Tim Clement-Jones and Dame Wendy Hall shared their perspectives in a live video discussion titled “Why data trusts could help us better respond and rebuild from COVID-19 globally“ and moderated by David Bray, PhD, Atlantic Council GeoTech Center Director on the role of Data Trusts in the global response to and recovery from COVID-19.
The hour-long discussion asked key questions: What are data trusts? What roles can Data Trusts play in the global response to COVID-19? What can the United States learn from the United Kingdom’s activities involving data trusts and AI? Most importantly, Lord Clement-Jones, Dame Hall, and Dr. Bray presented actionable steps that Google, Apple, or any other major tech company or coalition could enact to move forward with a data trust initiative to help the world respond to and recover from COVID-19.
Featuring
Lord Tim Clement-Jones
Nonresident Senior Fellow, GeoTech Center
Atlantic Council
Wendy Hall, PhD
Nonresident Senior Fellow, GeoTech Center
Atlantic Council
Hosted by
David Bray, PhD
Director, GeoTech Center
Atlantic Council