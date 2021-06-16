Home Issues Regions Search Menu
Wed, Jun 16, 2021

Event | Data trusts and the global COVID-19 response

Event Recap by the GeoTech Center

Related Experts: David Bray, Lord Tim Clement-Jones, Wendy Hall,

The GeoTech Center will air a previously recorded event here on Wednesday, June 23, from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. EDT.

Event description

On April 15, 2020, Lord Tim Clement-Jones and Dame Wendy Hall shared their perspectives in a live video discussion titled Why data trusts could help us better respond and rebuild from COVID-19 globally and moderated by David Bray, PhD, Atlantic Council GeoTech Center Director on the role of Data Trusts in the global response to and recovery from COVID-19.

The hour-long discussion asked key questions: What are data trusts? What roles can Data Trusts play in the global response to COVID-19? What can the United States learn from the United Kingdom’s activities involving data trusts and AI? Most importantly, Lord Clement-Jones, Dame Hall, and Dr. Bray presented actionable steps that Google, Apple, or any other major tech company or coalition could enact to move forward with a data trust initiative to help the world respond to and recover from COVID-19.

Featuring

Lord Tim Clement-Jones
Nonresident Senior Fellow, GeoTech Center
Atlantic Council

Wendy Hall, PhD
Nonresident Senior Fellow, GeoTech Center
Atlantic Council

Hosted by

David Bray, PhD
Director, GeoTech Center
Atlantic Council

David Bray

Director, GeoTech Center and GeoTech Commission

Lord Tim Clement-Jones

Nonresident Senior Fellow

Wendy Hall

Nonresident Senior Fellow

