Event | Assured trust in medicine, credentials, and supply chains

The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted medical supply chains, how hospitals operate, and shown how medicine may need to be provided better at distance. Such challenges represent both systems problems and commerce problems that require improvements in trust and the resilience of the medical system, specifically an improvement in the Economy of Trust.

Medical resilience needs to be increased in response to a growing and accelerating deficit of trust in the world, to include deficit of trust in hospital systems and medical supply chains.

This resilience can be strengthened via Economy of Trust efforts that leverage the power of transparency and technology to build trust in every physical or digital transaction, interaction and product in daily life. With the COVID-19 pandemic, it is essential that we increase resilience by assuring trust in medical supply chains for medicine and crucial PPE equipment. This includes eliminating the risks from fakes. We must increase resilience by assuring trust in people credentials, be they staff, patients, or visitors – who can COVID-19 or other medical status privately and securely. We also must increase resilience for the entire system by assuring trust in ‘medicine at distance’ – which represents an important growing area both in the pandemic context and the future of healthcare globally.

For the medicine, credentials, and supply chains, Economy of Trust efforts add by giving stakeholders confidence as they conduct their business and relationships across the physical and digital worlds. Actors in the Economy of Trust value technologies, policies and ethical practices that facilitate flows of products, services and people, by providing auditable proof all along their physical and digital journey. ​With Economy of Trust efforts, no party reveals more data than is necessary and all are able to provide proofs independently or via reliable and affordable third-party systems.

Featuring

Dr. Divya Chander

Nonresident Senior Fellow, GeoTech Center

Atlantic Council

Yves Daccord

Former Director General

International Committee of the Red Cross

Philippe Gillet

Chief Scientific Officer

SICPA

Toomas Hendrik Ilves

Former President

The Republic of Estonia

Idris Guessous

Head of the Division of Primary Care Medicine

University Hospitals of Geneva

Peter Rashish

Senior Fellow and Director of the Geoeconomics Program

American Institute for Contemporary German Studies

Danielle Tavino

VP & Co-Founder, Code-X

President & CEO. Young People in Recovery

Hosted by

David Bray, PhD

Director, GeoTech Center

Atlantic Council

