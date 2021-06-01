Event | Assured trust in medicine, credentials, and supply chains
Event description
The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted medical supply chains, how hospitals operate, and shown how medicine may need to be provided better at distance. Such challenges represent both systems problems and commerce problems that require improvements in trust and the resilience of the medical system, specifically an improvement in the Economy of Trust.
Medical resilience needs to be increased in response to a growing and accelerating deficit of trust in the world, to include deficit of trust in hospital systems and medical supply chains.
This resilience can be strengthened via Economy of Trust efforts that leverage the power of transparency and technology to build trust in every physical or digital transaction, interaction and product in daily life. With the COVID-19 pandemic, it is essential that we increase resilience by assuring trust in medical supply chains for medicine and crucial PPE equipment. This includes eliminating the risks from fakes. We must increase resilience by assuring trust in people credentials, be they staff, patients, or visitors – who can COVID-19 or other medical status privately and securely. We also must increase resilience for the entire system by assuring trust in ‘medicine at distance’ – which represents an important growing area both in the pandemic context and the future of healthcare globally.
For the medicine, credentials, and supply chains, Economy of Trust efforts add by giving stakeholders confidence as they conduct their business and relationships across the physical and digital worlds. Actors in the Economy of Trust value technologies, policies and ethical practices that facilitate flows of products, services and people, by providing auditable proof all along their physical and digital journey. With Economy of Trust efforts, no party reveals more data than is necessary and all are able to provide proofs independently or via reliable and affordable third-party systems.
Featuring
Dr. Divya Chander
Nonresident Senior Fellow, GeoTech Center
Atlantic Council
Yves Daccord
Former Director General
International Committee of the Red Cross
Philippe Gillet
Chief Scientific Officer
SICPA
Toomas Hendrik Ilves
Former President
The Republic of Estonia
Idris Guessous
Head of the Division of Primary Care Medicine
University Hospitals of Geneva
Peter Rashish
Senior Fellow and Director of the Geoeconomics Program
American Institute for Contemporary German Studies
Danielle Tavino
VP & Co-Founder, Code-X
President & CEO. Young People in Recovery
Hosted by
David Bray, PhD
Director, GeoTech Center
Atlantic Council